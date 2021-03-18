Characters are a crucial element of Garena Free Fire, courtesy of the unique abilities they possess. The renowned BR title developers have previously collaborated with several prominent figures Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR and more. As part of those associations, characters based on them were added to the battle royale title.

Moreover, players have an option in Free Fire to combine the skills/abilities of multiple characters. Hence, they search for the best combinations that they can incorporate into the game.

Chrono is the in-game persona of Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. This article lists out the three best combinations without Chrono in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views. The choice of character combination is entirely subjective and is influenced by the player’s preference. Also, the characters haven’t been repeated to provide a broader selection to the users.

3 best Free Fire character combinations without Chrono in 2021

#1 Alok + Moco + Hayato + Dasha

Alok in Free Fire

Alok - Drop the Beat

Moco - Hacker’s Eye

Hayato - Bushido

Dasha - Partying On

Moco in Free Fire

Alok is among the most sought-after characters in the quick-paced battle royale due to his tremendous ability called ‘Drop the Beat.’ It creates an aura of 5m, increasing the movement speed by 15% and restoring 5 HP for 10 seconds, providing players with a healing source.

Hayato in Free Fire

On the other hand, Moco’s ability tags the foes for a specific duration of time and accordingly, players can make their move. The location of the tagged enemies also gets shared with the teammates.

Moreover, Hayato’s Bushido sees a rise in the users’ armour penetration by 10%, with a 10% reduction in the HP of the players.

Dasha in Free Fire

Finally, Dasha’s ability "Partying On has several benefits. It reduces the recoil and helps the users to become more accurate with their shots. It also reduces the damage taken from falls and the recovery duration.

#2 K + Miguel + Luqueta + Joseph

K in Free Fire

K - Master of All

Miguel - Crazy Slayer

Luqueta - Hat Trick

Joseph - Nutty Movement

This is another potent character combination that players can incorporate.

Miguel in Free Fire

K’s ability has two different modes - Jiu-jitsu mode, which increases the EP conversion rate by 500%, enabling players to replenish HP quicker. Meanwhile, the Psychology mode of the ability collects 2 EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

Luqueta in Free Fire

Miguel’s ability coordinates well with that of ‘Master of All’ as it restores 80 EP with every kill, which the players can easily convert using the jiu-jitsu mode. Hat Trick of Luqueta buffs the maximum HP of the users with each skill up to 35 HP.

Joseph in Free Fire

Joseph’s ability increases the users’ movement speed by 20% when they are shot by a foe, helping them evade/rush onto the opponents.

#3 Skyler + Jai + Jota + Shirou

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler - Riptide Rhythm

Jai - Raging Reload

Jota - Sustained Raids

Shirou - Damage Delivered

Jai in Free Fire

Skyler is the latest character to have made its way into Free Fire with the OB26 update. His ability sends a sonic wave which damages five gloo walls within 100m. Also, every gloo wall deployed will increase HP recovery, starting with nine points. It has a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Jota in Free Fire

This would help the users rush onto enemies to destroy their covers (gloo walls). Jai and Jota are pretty influential in rushing gameplay as well. Sustained Raids restores 40 HP with each kill using an SMG or Shotgun.

Shirou in Free Fire

Contrarily, Jai’s ability automatically reloads a specific amount of ammunition with each knockdown. Damage Delivered tags a foe within 80m, and the first shot on the marked opponent has a 100% increased armor penetration.

