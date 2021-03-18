30 stylish Free Fire names with unique fonts and symbols

In Free Fire, players are required to set an IGN/nickname while initially creating an account in the game. They also have an option to change it later using diamonds or a name change card.

Many users desire to have creative IGNs to differentiate themselves from other users. Hence, they search for names with unique fonts and symbols on the internet.

Listed below are the 30 best Free Fire names with different fonts and symbols.

30 best Free Fire names with unique fonts and symbols

#1 -ILLЦSIФИ-

#2 ₴Ⱨ₳ĐØ₩₴

#3 ▀▄🄲🄾🄻🄻🄸🄳🄴▀▄

#4 ༺ɮʀօӄɛռ༻

#5 _🅵🅸🆁🅴_

#6 Δgσnч

#7 ЩДЯИIИG

#8 𒆜𝓐𝓬𝓲𝓭𒆜

#9 𝙉𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙚乡

#10 ᗯᕼᎥᔕᑭᗴᖇ

#11 ★𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭★

#12 Я⋆A⋆W

#13 ᐯᗴᎥᑎᔕ

#14 Ж𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐚Ж

#15 -gєт яєкт-

#16 *𝕄𝕖𝕥𝕖𝕠𝕣*

#17 𝙼̷𝚊̷𝚐̷𝚒̷𝚌̷𝚒̷𝚊̷𝚗̷

#18 B̶a̶d̶ ̶O̶m̶e̶n̶

#19 ŞŦΔŦƗĆ

#20 FДIΓH

#21 𝕴𝖈𝖊 𝕮𝖔𝖑𝖉

#22 丅ᕼᎥᗴᖴ

#23 .🅟🅗🅞🅔🅝🅘🅧.

#24 β€ΔŞŦ

#25 ༒₣ỮŘ¥༒

#26 <нυитєя>

#27 dεš†r⊕ψεr

#28 Ħ€ŁƗЖ

#29 ᖴᖇᗝ乙ᗴᑎ

#30 VФICΞS

How to change the IGN in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGNs in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users must open Free Fire and tap on the profile banner, which is located on the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: They must click the "Edit" icon, as shown in the picture below.

Click the "Edit" icon

Step 3: The "Player Info" box will pop-up on the users' screen. They must then click on the icon located beside their existing nickname.

Click the icon

Step 4: Lastly, a dialogue box will appear; paste any name from the list given above and click on the "390 diamonds" button to change the name.

Tap on the 390 diamonds option

If the users have a name change card, another option with a card symbol will appear in the dialogue box. Players can click on it to change their names using the same.

