3 best games that are based on Minecraft

While everyone admires the Minecraft Java Edition, which is the classic game, there are a few other games that have either been made as different versions of the original game or are directly based on or inspired by Minecraft.

These games, although not as popular as the original classic, bring a few unique elements to the block-building game. They feature new iterations of Minecraft that every fan of the game must try!

Three games that are based on Minecraft

1) Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons (Image credits: Microsoft News)

Created by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven, and published by Xbox Game Studios, Dungeons is an official spin-off of the classic game, Minecraft.

Instead of the familiar open-world adventure game that you are used to, Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon-crawler video game, in which the player needs to explore procedurally generated dungeons, fighting off mobs or bosses and looting as much as possible on the go.

The game can be played as single-player, local or online multiplayer with up to 4 people. With a style that starkly differs from the original game, Minecraft Dungeons definitely brings a lot of new stuff to the plate.

2) Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition (Image credits: Engadget)

You probably would've have never heard of this, but it is an excellent game for children to try. Mojang Studios created Minecraft Education Edition to help with the education of younger kids, who have a lot to learn from the fun and creative gameplay that Minecraft offers.

Specifically designed to augment school learning, the game is perfect for parents who'd like their kids to pay more attention. With fun and interactive packs, your kid can now learn about physics, chemistry, math, ancient history, biology, and more by simply playing this ingenious game.

While this is not a game for adults, we all know children who we are itching to know more about the world of Minecraft!

3) Minecraft Earth

Minecraft Earth (Image credits: Firstpost)

Minecraft Earth is a spin-off created by Mojang Studios that uses augmented reality to create an immersive experience for Minecraft lovers on your mobile devices.

Minecraft Earth also centres around building, crafting, and fighting off mobs of zombies and creepers, much like the original game. You can explore your real surroundings and gather resources to craft and build, while also undertaking several adventures and quests that take you exploring in real-life. Often called the Pokemon Go of Minecraft, Minecraft Earth is definitely worth a try.