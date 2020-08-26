3 best Minecraft servers in India for Android

Minecraft has recently picked up in popularity in the Indian gaming community, which is not surprising, given its immense scale. Since more Indian gamers have begun playing Minecraft Pocket Edition on Android, there have been new multiplayer servers being made that target these Indian gamers.

Servers are a great way to engage in awesome multiplayer gameplay and share your gaming experience with like-minded friends. In this article, we jot down our favorite Indian servers for Minecraft Pocket Edition that you must try at least once!

Three best Minecraft servers in India for Android

1) Xocorex Gaming Hub - Survival

A vanilla survival server (Image credits: Minecraft Forum)

This server is meant for Minecraft Pocket Edition players who love the challenge of some hardcore survival. The Xocorex Gaming Hub server is hosted from Mumbai and is still under work, with its website coming soon with more content!

Perfect for people who love playing the original survival mode with friends, this server is pretty active and can keep you busy for hours.

Address: play.xocorex.ml:3000

Advertisement

2) Night Arena

Minecraft Pocket Edition servers (Image credits: APKPure.com)

The Night Arena is a challenging server for Minecraft players who love a bit of everything. This server includes many kinds of gameplay, such as mini-games, parkour, PvP, and skywars.

One definite advantage of playing in the server is getting to play in the PvP mode of the game with other skilled gamers, taking the gameplay up a notch in terms of difficulty. The server also has a decent economy in place to add to the fun!

Address: 159.69.56.87:26397

3) Prison - PrimeGames

Minecraft Pocket Edition prison servers (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Prison Prime Games is the oldest Indian server for Minecraft Pocket Edition on this list, having been regularly active since 2018. This particular server has lots to offer in terms of the kinds of games hosted.

With everything ranging from skyblock to prison games, there are several choices. Minecraft players who love PvP and Factions gameplay will also not be disappointed, as this server has very active Factions gameplay to look forward to, with new updates coming often.

Address: primenode.net:19135