3 best Town Hall 10 attack strategies in Clash of Clans (January 2023)

Clash of Clans Town Hall 10 presents players with a host of new and upgraded defenses, such as Inferno Towers and an additional X-Bow that certainly adds to the difficulty of scoring a perfect three-star attack. However, players can access higher levels of heroes and upgraded troops to counteract robust defenses.

Gamers have numerous attacking strategies with a truckload of troop combinations. While no single best strategy would work for all the bases and guarantee a perfect three stars, using some of the most well-known and popular troop combinations certainly improves the prospects of getting the victory.

Note: The list of Clash of Clans attack strategies mentioned below reflects the writer's opinion. The choice of army composition and troops is entirely subjective and will vary depending on the preference as well as the style of the game.

Best Town Hall 10 attacking strategies to get three stars in Clash of Clans

While attacking Town Hall 10 in Clash of Clans, players can use various attack techniques, depending on the player's preferences and the structure of the opponent's base. You can employ the following strategies:

3) PEKKA Smash

Army Composition: 4 PEKKA, 6 Wall Breaks, 4 Wizards, 6 Hogs, 4 Healers, 3 Bowlers, and 4 Archers

4 PEKKA, 6 Wall Breaks, 4 Wizards, 6 Hogs, 4 Healers, 3 Bowlers, and 4 Archers Clan Castle: 5 Bowlers, 1 Giant, and 1 Poison Spell

5 Bowlers, 1 Giant, and 1 Poison Spell Spells: 1 Heal, 2 Rage, 2 Jump, and 1 Freeze

As the name indicates, you must utilize multiple PEKKAs in this Clash of Clans Town Hall 10 attack strategy. You need to get the maximum value from their mini–Archer Queen charge and create a perfect funnel with the Barbarian King.

Then launch the PEKKAs and Bowlers right into the heart of the base, coupled with the two Jump Spell and Rage Spells to sweep through the base quickly. Wizards and Hogs can be used to clear distracted bases easily.

However, the exact number of PEKKA and Hogs can be altered depending on the precise layout of the base. Furthermore, instead of Jump Spell, you can use Earthquake Spell to destroy the walls.

2) GoWiBo

Army Composition: 3 Golems, 10 Witches, 5 Wall Breakers, 2 Bowlers, 1 Wizard, and 4 Archers

3 Golems, 10 Witches, 5 Wall Breakers, 2 Bowlers, 1 Wizard, and 4 Archers Clan Castle: 5 Bowlers, 1 Giant, and 1 Poison Spell

5 Bowlers, 1 Giant, and 1 Poison Spell Spells: 8 Lightning, 2 Earthquake, and 1 Freeze

GoWiBo is a reliable attacking strategy for players at Town Hall 10 in Clash of Clans. The strategy revolves around the Golems taking in the damage from the defenses while the Witches behind them spell doom by spawning tons of skeletons.

You can destroy the walls and launch the Bowlers to the center of the page. Freeze Spell will help prevent damage from Wizard Towers locked onto Witches or even Clan Castle Troops. Poison can also be used for the same.

With this attack strategy, you can change the priority of spells, substitute four Lightning with two Rage Spells and even reduce one Earthquake Spell for Freeze. You can destroy one Inferno Tower and then use Rage Spell at the center of the Bowlers and Witches to take down the core.

1) LavaLoon

Army Composition: 3 Lava Hounds, 20 Balloons, 1 Dragon, 4 Wizards, 5 Minions, and 4 Archers

3 Lava Hounds, 20 Balloons, 1 Dragon, 4 Wizards, 5 Minions, and 4 Archers Spells: 6 Lightning, 2 Rage, 1 Earthquake

6 Lightning, 2 Rage, 1 Earthquake Clan Castle: 7 Balloons and 1 Poison spell

The Lavaloon strategy is popular among Clash of Clans players in multiplayer mode and Clan Wars. The strategy involves utilizing Lightning and Earthquake spells to inflict significant damage on a targeted area, mainly where the Inferno Tower and X-Bow are located.

Afterward, players deploy Lava Hounds to target air defenses, followed by Balloons, which can effectively destroy other defensive structures. To maximize the effectiveness of this strategy, you must meticulously create a funnel that guides the Balloons to the core of the base and augment their attacks with Rage Spells.

Players may also incorporate a Queen charge in a few variations, replacing Wizards, Minions, and a few other troops with Healers and Wall Breakers, allowing for a more comprehensive dismantling of the base's key defenses.

These Clash of Clans attack strategies are not a rule of thumb, and you can carry the preferred number of troops in each case. Furthermore, the strategies mentioned above do not include Siege Machines, as you will have to receive them as donations at Town Hall 10, which is unavailable to everyone.

