3 best Town Hall 9 attack strategies in Clash of Clans (January 2023)

The Town Hall 9 (TH9) represents a critical juncture in the mobile strategy game, Clash of Clans. It marks a significant shift in gameplay as players are introduced to many new and powerful defenses, troops, heroes, and more that fundamentally alter how the game is played.

Essentially, attacking in the Town Hall 9 becomes substantially more challenging with the addition of the X-Bow and improved defenses. However, several formidable troops, such as the Baby Dragon, Witch, and Lava Hound, are made available to mitigate this difficulty and enable players to adapt to the change.

Gamers who want to master the art of acquiring three stars must build an effective army composition for their attacks to succeed. If you seek the most effective attack strategies for Clash of Clan's Town Hall 9, you have arrived at the appropriate destination. The three best tactics are listed in the section below.

Note: The following list of Clash of Clans Town Hall 9 attack strategies represents the writer's opinion. It must be acknowledged that the selection of the appropriate strategy may vary based on individual preferences and playstyle.

Clash of Clans: Top 3 TH9 attack strategies

3) Mass Dragons

Troops: 4 Balloons, 10 Dragons

Spells: 7 Lightning

Clan Castle reinforcements: 1 Electro Dragon, 1 Lightning

Mass Dragons is a great TH9 attack strategy in Clash of Clans. Most users will be aware of the same because it is relatively well-known and gets frequently used post TH7.

To begin, players must use Lightning Spells to destroy the Air Defenses. They may then deploy the Dragons from the side of the remaining Air Defenses. The Balloons and Clan Castle reinforcements can follow them.

Soon, the Dragons will be able to funnel inside the base and destroy it entirely. Nonetheless, individuals should exercise caution and ensure that there are no Builder Huts in the corner, as it sometimes results in a 2-star attack due to lack of time.

2) GoWiPe

Troops: 2 Golems, 3 Pekkas, 15 Wizards, 5 Wall Breakers, 10 Archers, and 1 Hog Rider

Spells: 2 Heal, 1 Rage, 1 Jump, and 1 Poison

Clan Castle: 1 Pekka, Poison, and filler troops (5 spaces)

GoWiPe is an excellent attack strategy that players in Clash of Clans have at their disposal. It is highly effective, and those who master an attack with this type of army composition will benefit greatly.

Golems function as tanks, capable of absorbing a substantial amount of damage. To initiate the attack, players must strategically deploy them and then send Wall Breakers before them to facilitate their entry into the base.

Subsequently, the remaining troops, such as Pekkas, Wizards, and Heroes, should be deployed behind the Golems to take down the defenses. Once the troops get funneled inside the base, spells must also be used correctly to make the attack successful.

1) LavaLoon

Troops: 3 Lava Hounds, 24 Balloons, and 10 Archers

Spells: 4 Rage and 1 Poison

Clan Castle: 6 Balloons and 1 Poison Spell

The LavaLoon strategy is widely considered one of the most effective attack methods in Town Hall 9 of Clash of Clans. It is particularly well-suited for players who prefer air attacks, as it utilizes a formidable combination of Lava Hounds, Balloons, and supporting troops.

When utilizing the LavaLoon strategy, gamers should begin by deploying Lava Hounds, which are specifically designed to target Air Defenses. Next, they can deploy Balloons which are highly effective in taking down the remaining defenses.

Great attention must be paid to the strategic employment of Rage Spells. These have the potential to significantly boost the effectiveness of the Balloons as they enter the base. However, improper use of the spell may lead to the failure of the entire attack.

Players may also resort to other popular attacks like Witch Slap and GoVaHo to have a successful attack in Clash of Clans. They are also pretty effective and can help in the process of getting three stars.

