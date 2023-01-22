3 best Town Hall 7 attack strategies in Clash of Clans (January 2023)

The Town Hall 7 (TH7) is one of the early Town Hall levels present in Clash of Clans. It is a significant milestone for players as it brings in a plethora of new buildings, defenses, troops, and a powerful hero - the Barbarian King.

Furthermore, upon reaching Town Hall 7, the attack strategies change quite a lot as gamers gain access to the Dark Elixir, enabling them to train powerful troops in the Dark Barracks. Accordingly, they must adopt a novel troop composition and attack plan to succeed.

Adapting to the new methods can prove challenging for novice users, and many may search for the most optimal strategies they can use in Clash of Clans. To aid in this transition, the following section outlines the three most effective attack strategies players can utilize in Town Hall 7 to achieve coveted 3-star attacks.

Note: The following list of attack strategies represents the writer's opinion. The choice of the user may vary based on their preferences.

Clash of Clans: Top 3 TH7 attack strategies

3) Mix combination (Giants + Wizards)

Troops to use in the game: 15 Giants + 4 Wall Breakers + 17 Wizards + 7 Archers + 3 Healers

Spells to use in the game: 3 Heal

3 Heal Clan Castle reinforcements: 4 Giants

A mix of Giants and Wizards is one of the most balanced attacking strategies for those who have just reached Town Hall 7 in Clash of Clans. This strategy works well in Multiplayer battles and also in Clan Wars.

The Giants will act as tanks, absorbing damage from defenses. Players must strategically deploy Wall Breakers to facilitate their entry into the base. Concurrently, the Wizards must follow closely behind the Giants to inflict significant damage.

Appropriately utilizing Healing spells and Healers is also an integral aspect of this attack strategy. They are essential in ensuring the proper healing of troops, thus prolonging their longevity in attack and maximizing their effectiveness.

2) Mass Hogs

Troops to use in the game: 26 Hogs + 10 Wizards + 4 Giants + 6 Archers + 2 Wall Breakers

Spells to use in the game: 3 Heal

3 Heal Clan Castle reinforcements: 4 Hogs

This is another excellent combination for obtaining 3-star attacks in Clash of Clans. However, for this to be consistently effective, individuals must ensure that their Hogs are level 2, which is the maximum for Town Hall 7.

To begin, gamers must take down opposing Clan Castle troops before attempting to funnel the Giants and Barbarian King into the base. Soon after, they can deploy the Hogs to clear out the base's defenses.

Players must then correctly place the Healing spell to heal the Hogs whenever they are low on HP. Misplacement of the spells could end up costing the attack.

1) Mass Dragons

Troops to use in the game: 10 Dragons or 8 Dragons + 8 Balloons

10 Dragons or 8 Dragons + 8 Balloons Spells to use in the game: 3 Rage

3 Rage Clan Castle reinforcements: 1 Dragon or 4 Balloons

Mass Dragons is the finest attack strategy players can use while they are Townhall 7 in Clash of Clans. It is pretty effective and will help them immensely in war attacks.

Essentially, they can start by dropping Dragons through any one of the corners of the opponent's base. Once troops make their way into the base, gamers must place Rage spells appropriately to boost damage and speed. The Dragons will soon clear out the entire base.

Users can also use Lightning spells instead of Rage spells. It will aid them in directly clearing the air defenses, which are the primary threat to the Dragons.

Furthermore, if individuals opt for Balloons, they must place them carefully behind the Dragons.

Apart from the aforementioned Clash of Clans TH7 attack strategies, players can try numerous other combinations. Some of the most popular ones include Mass Balloons, Hogs + Giants, and more.

