3 best ways to get great loot in PUBG Mobile 2.8 Frozen Kingdom mode

Following the stunning success of the 2.8 update in PUBG Mobile, Krafton rolled out the 2.9 update on November 9. The November update is the final patch of 2023 and is based on the Frozen Kingdom theme, celebrating the Frost Festival in the popular battle royale title throughout the winter season. Millions of gamers across the world have been flocking to the title daily to enjoy the new theme.

While seasoned pros have been treading on the virtual battlegrounds for a long time, many new players have joined in this time around. These newbies will benefit from looking at tips to navigate the icy terrains and enhance their loot potential.

The Frozen Kingdom-themed mode maps provide great loot to PUBG Mobile players

1) Ring the bell in the Snowy Village and summon a special airdrop

The Snowy Village is the best feature of the Frozen Kingdom-themed mode in the PUBG Mobile 2.9 update. The Village has been added to specific spots on the themed mode maps—Goroka in Vikendi, Stalber in Erangel, and Iceborg in Livik.

The village contains plenty of loot (a lot more than the locations in previous updates) for multiple squads to drop into and get their primary weapons, gears, and other items. Those who successfully defeat all the lurking enemies in the area can also get great loot from the special air-drop.

The special airdrop can be summoned by ringing the big bell in the central tower. Once it is rung, a reindeer can be seen in the sky carrying an airdrop. The special airdrop contains almost twice the loot you would get from a flare drop. It also features the new weapon, Snowball Blaster, and Snow Ammo as ammunition.

2) Obtain decent loot from Snowy Hamlet

Similar to the Zombie outposts in the 2.8 update, Krafton has added multiple Snowy Hamlets on the Frozen Kingdom-themed map of Erangel. A couple of Snowy Hamlets spawn randomly in every Erangel match and offer great loot to players who land on them at the start of the match or visit them later on.

Snowy Hamlet is modeled on the Snowy Village but in a miniature form, with a few houses spawning in clusters. You can find Level 3 loot on the ground and in the houses as well. Those pushing their rank in PUBG Mobile can visit Snowy Hamlets and get their primary loot, as the locations are not considered hot drops.

3) Get rewards from the Mother Snowman

Multiple fun elements are added to every update in PUBG Mobile. Similarly, in the latest 2.9 update, Krafton has added Mother Snowman and four Snow Babies. The Mother Snowman can be found across different locations on the Frozen Kingdom-themed mode maps of Erangel, Livik, and Vikendi.

Initially, the Mother Snowman can be found with a gloomy facial expression. You will have to scour the surroundings and return the Snow Babies to the Mother Snowman one at a time. Once all four Snow-babies have been returned, the Mother's expression will change, and it will toss out the loot contained within it.

You can opt to get loot from the Mother Snowman if you're attempting to play safe and avoid battles to push your rank.

In addition to the aforementioned points, you can also get loot from visiting the normal cities renowned for loot. These include locations like Pochinki, Sosnovka Military Base, Yasnaya Polyana, and Georgopol, among others.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India due to government-imposed restrictions. Hence, Indian mobile gamers are advised not to download or play the game. Instead, they can enjoy playing the Indian variant —Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The themed mode will be added to this game in the December 2.9 update.