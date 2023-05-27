3 indefinitely banned streamers who have now shifted to Rumble

In a fascinating turn of events within the online streaming sphere, a group of banned streamers has found solace and a fresh start on the burgeoning video-sharing platform Rumble. These individuals, who faced restrictions or outright bans on popular platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, have embarked on a migration to Rumble in search of a more permissive and liberated environment.

At its core, this transition symbolizes a defiant reclaiming of voice and an unyielding commitment to unrestricted expression. These banned streamers have been driven to seek out Rumble as a platform. That is because it promises a greater degree of freedom to communicate their thoughts and ideas openly, without fear of repercussion or stifling censorship.

Rumble's alternative approach to content moderation champions the principle of free speech. This is vital to streamers to resurrect their authentic voices, unfiltered and unimpeded. This also allows the fostering of an environment conducive to open dialogue and the honest exchange of ideas.

However, with that being said, allowing banned content creators back onto platforms can be potentially harmful as it may enable streamers with a history of harmful behavior or violations to continue spreading toxic content.

It can undermine the efforts to create safe and inclusive environments, potentially putting other users at risk and damaging the reputation of the platform.

Andrew Tate and other indefinitely banned streamers who are now active on Rumble

1) Sneako

Nicolas "Sneako" is a controversial figure who has made waves in the online community. Originally gaining popularity as a content creator on YouTube and as a streamer before making the switch over to Rumble, Sneako's provocative and divisive content has generated both praise and criticism.

However, Sneako's journey has been marred by controversy. This is due to his association with polarizing figures and his involvement in contentious topics. Sneako has sparked heated debates and drawn attention to his controversial views on subjects such as "woke" culture, feminism, and societal issues.

The streamer's outspoken nature and willingness to tackle sensitive subjects have garnered a dedicated following. It has also resulted in backlash from critics who argue that his content promotes harmful ideologies.

Despite facing bans and restrictions on platforms like YouTube, Sneako has found a new platform on Rumble. There he continues to share his thoughts and perspectives with his growing audience.

Sneako currently has an impressive follower count of over 237K on the platform, which continues to grow at a blistering pace despite his divisive ideologies and controversial takes.

2) Andrew Tate

Polarizing, controversial, and divisive - These are appropriate adjectives for describing former professional kickboxer and reality TV contestant Andrew Tate. Top G continues to make headlines for his provocative actions and tendentious statements on various subjects, including relationships, mental health, and masculinity.

Tate has been involved in public feuds and heated debates with fellow content creators. He often uses confrontational and inflammatory language in the recent past, with his statements and actions sparking intense discussions among audiences.

While some individuals admire Tate's confidence and unfiltered approach, others argue that his views perpetuate harmful stereotypes and promote toxic behavior. Regardless of one's stance on Andrew Tate, his controversial nature and ability to provoke strong reactions have undeniably made him a notable figure in the digital landscape.

His controversial presence in the online space has led to bans or restrictions on certain platforms. This resulted in a migration to Rumble, where he continues to engage with his 1.22 million followers but is yet to stream amidst his run-in with the authorities in Romania.

3) LeafyIsHere

Calvin "LeafyIsHere" is a former YouTuber, streamer, and comedian who gained infamy thanks to his controversial behavior and involvement in numerous concocted conflicts.

After failing to make a mark as a gaming YouTuber, Leafy turned to edgy humor-based provocative content. He shifted his focus to targeting and attacking smaller creators based on their appearance to build his legacy of cyberbullying.

Unfortunately, Leafy's plans worked, and his influence began to grow, allowing him to attack internet celebrities like iDubbbz, Keemstar, MrBeast, and Pokimane. This evoked widespread criticism and accusations of promoting harmful behavior within the online community.

In response to the backlash, Leafy's YouTube channels were ultimately banned, starting in August 2020. Leafy continues to make contentious remarks and content with unfiltered style and 'dark humor.' Despite his departure from YouTube, he still maintains a presence on Rumble, where he currently has 15.8k followers.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Andrew Tate, Sneako, and Leafy serve as a reminder of the impact and consequences of controversial content. It prompts conversations about the boundaries of online expression and the need for responsible online behavior.

