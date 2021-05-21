3 major differences between PUBG New State (Mobile) and Battlegrounds Mobile India that players need to know

PUBG New State Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India are two recent additions to the PUBG family.

Following the global success of PUBG Mobile, Krafton Inc. announced two recent versions of the popular battle royale game. The PUBG New State Mobile announcement came in February, while Battlegrounds Mobile India was revealed this month.

We’re happy to report that we’ve hit over 10 MILLION #PUBGNEWSTATE pre-registrations on #GooglePlay. We’re humbled by the community’s overwhelming response and can’t wait to share our new battlegrounds experience with you later in 2021. pic.twitter.com/WN3ptw3ylq — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

PUBG fans have been confused between the two and have often wondered if they are the same game.

How are PUBG New State Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India different?

1) Difference in regional availability

One significant difference between the two titles is the region of availability. The developer stated that PUBG New State would be released globally, with China, India, and Vietnam being the exceptions.

As the name suggests, Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be available in India and is developed exclusively for gamers from the country.

Krafton developed this regional version following the permanent ban imposed on PUBG Mobile by the Government of India in September 2020.

2) Difference in gameplay

There is a stark difference between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG New State. The developers revealed that the latter is set in the year 2051 and will feature futuristic weapons and vehicles.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

Krafton is expected to bring out a revolutionary change in terms of gaming graphics with PUBG New State Mobile.

The official statement reads:

“Ultra-realistic graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming with the ‘global illumination’ technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics.”

However, Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature maps and weapons similar to the original PUBG Mobile variant. There won’t be any futuristic elements added to the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available on Android 5.1.1 and will require a minimum of 2 GB of RAM to run. The specifications reveal that its gameplay has been kept simple to accommodate most budget smartphones.

3) Pre-registration and in-game rewards

The pre-registration for PUBG New State went live in February 2020. The developers revealed that over 10 million gamers have pre-registered for the game.

The pre-registration reward poster for PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State Mobile)

Krafton also revealed that gamers would get a permanent Limited edition vehicle skin as a pre-registration reward.

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India recently kicked off. Currently, only Android users can pre-register for the game through the Google Play Store.

It was also announced that pre-registering for the game would reward gamers with the Recon skin, Recon Mask, the Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs.