5 things every Indian PUBG fan should know about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the regional version of PUBG Mobile, developed only for Indian gamers.

Developer Krafton has worked efficiently for several months to bring back the popular battler royale game following the ban imposed on PUBG Mobile back in September 2020.

The new avatar of PUBG Mobile will be released soon, and they will be similar in various aspects. This article discusses five facts about Battlegrounds Mobile India that every Indian PUBG fan should know.

Significant details about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India has introduced specific changes in the game and its policies. Krafton has also revealed some specific features of the game.

5) Personalised esports ecosystem

Krafton understands the potential the Indian gaming industry holds. That's why the South Korean company wants to invest in the gaming industry and set up a competitive esports ecosystem.

Indian gamers were also assured that Battlegrounds Mobile India would have separate tournaments and leagues to keep the competitive aspect intact.

The announcement about an esports ecosystem (Image via battlegroundsmobileindia.com)

4) Specific events and cosmetics

One reason for the success of PUBG Mobile was its in-game events and event-specific cosmetics.

Krafton has assured Indian gamers that Battlegrounds Mobile India will also feature specific events. Gamers will also have opportunities to get hold of event-specific cosmetics and in-game items.

The announcement about exclusive events (Image via battlegroundsmobileindia.com)

3) Restriction upon in-game purchase

The announcement about U-18 gamers (Image via battlegroundsmobileindia.com)

Some in-game items come for free as exclusive rewards, while others require gamers to purchase them from the item shop. These in-game purchases generate revenue for the developers.

Krafton has set a daily limit for in-game purchases. Gamers under the age of 18 will only be able to spend a maximum of Rs 7000 per day on in-game purchases in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Underage players can also only play the title for three hours a day.

2) Pre-registration is open

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India commenced on May 18th. Gamers now have the opportunity to pre-register for the game before the official release.

Currently, pre-registration is open for Android users, who need to go to the Google Play Store and register. Gamers who pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be getting exclusive in-game rewards, including the Recon skin, Recon Mask, the Limited Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs.

1) Policy with under-18 gamers

PUBG Mobile was on the receiving end of a severe backlash from the Indian community as minors became addicted to the game. To avoid the same scenario, Battlegrounds Mobile India has changed some of its policies.

Gamers under 18 years of age will need to submit their guardian’s contact numbers. Consent from the guardian would also be necessary for them to access the game.

The announcement about underage players needing elderly consent (Image via battlegroundsmobileindia.com)

Parents can even contact Krafton and take down their child’s information from the servers if they feel that their child has provided personal information without their consent.