40 best unique names for Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is one of the most anticipated games to be published on the mobile platform, and the battle royale title from Electronic Arts has garnered a great deal of interest from the gaming world. It is currently in the soft launch phase, and users from the selected nations can get a taste of the many features.

Like many other games, there is a widespread perception amongst players in Apex Legends Mobile to have stylish and fancy names to stand out from the crowd. As a result, many people look for distinctive aliases that they can use within the game.

The following is a list of 40 such names.

Note: Names in Apex Legends Mobile are limited to 14 characters.

List of unique names to use in Apex Legends Mobile

1) HawkEye

2) ThePhantom

3) NexSus

4) Bl33D

5) Terror

6) QuestionMark?

7) W0LF™

8) ×Ghost×

9) ExWhyZed

10) NoFear

11) HeadshotOnly

12) Poisonou§

13) Da Alpha

14) Only 'W's

15) Mythicc

16) ¶Virus¶

17) BlackStorm

18) Que$T

19) 1-Tap King

20) UnDeaD

21) Ez Wins

22) GodlySpray

23) DeStroyer

24) SoloQueue

25) BetterThanYou

26) <Painless>

27) Conqueror

28) Wizarding

29) Born2Win

30) RainfaLL

31) °Ares°

32) ×Guerrilla×

33) IceCold

34) MastER

35) DemonTime

36) TooScared?

37) FlameBoi

38) Legendary

39) Nightingale

40) Berserker

How to create stylish names

FancyTextTool is a website players can use (Image via FancyTextTool)

Users can also create stylish names based on their personal preferences by using the various websites accessible on the internet. Here’s a guide on using the same:

Step 1: Visit the website that offers stylish text. A few common examples that players can use include Fancytexttool, Lingojam, and Fancytextguru.

Step 2: When they arrive at the desired website, they should enter the original name they wish to make stylish into the text box.

Step 3: Various outputs are received and can be utilized during the name change process.

Guide to changing names in Apex Legends Mobile

In Apex Legends Mobile, players will need a Rename card to change their name. To complete the process, they can take the following steps:

Step 1: Users should first open the game on their devices and visit the ’Profile' section by clicking on the top-left corner.

Step 2: As the next step, they must tap on the ’Edit' icon beside their existing names and then tap on the ’Change Name' option.

Step 3: Lastly, the desired name can be entered into the dialog box, and the rename card can be used.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar