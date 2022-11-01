5 attackers who have better heading in FIFA 23 than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, the popular footballer from Portugal, has returned to the list of FIFA 23's top players and is currently ranked second overall according to EA Sports ratings. His ranking has fallen in comparison to FIFA 22. Even though his total score has only dropped from 91 to 90, several of his attributes have gotten much worse.

The major nerf is his Pace, which used to be 87 and now stands at 81. In the area of shooting, he is still a lethal striker with a rating of 92 and is one of the best finishers in the game. His jumping attribute is one-of-a-kind, with an astounding rating of 95 along with 90 Heading accuracy making him formidable in aerial duals and posing constant threats during set-pieces.

Robert Lewandowski, Olivier Giroud, and more players that beat Ronaldo’s Heading accuracy in FIFA 23

1) Luuk de Jong

De Jong card rating (image via EA Sports)

Currently 32 years old, Luuk de Jong represents PSV as a striker in the Netherlands. His overall FIFA 23 rating is 79. De Jong has a 5-star Weak foot rating and a 3-star Skill moves rating. His right foot is his preferred foot for shooting and his Workrates stand at medium/medium.

De Jong is a player who is exceptionally good at heading with a Heading Accuracy of 93, the highest among the gold base cards. Along with his Jumping rating of 90 and his power header and leadership trait, he is excellent at hitting crosses inside the box.

However, he lacks in the most crucial aspect i.e., Pace, which stands at 48. He beats Ronaldo in Heading accuracy but fails in every other attribute.

2) Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is a right-footed Polish striker, who competes for Barcelona in La Liga and captains the Poland national team. He has 4-star Skill moves and Weak foot rating. His current Workrates are high/medium.

He is a goal-scoring machine in FIFA 23 with the highest overall rating of 91, a superb shooting ability of 91, and the best finishing rating in the game of 94. He can dribble well and is a strong, solid striker thanks to his 87 Strength. However, he fails because of his pronounced lack of Pace. He is excellent at heading with an accuracy of 91 and beats Ronaldo in this area.

3) Patrik Schick (RTTK)

Patrik Schick is a professional footballer from the Czech Republic, who plays as a forward for the Czech Republic national team and the Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen. He has 4-star Skill moves rating and 3-star Weak foot rating. His Workrates stand at high/medium.

His RTTK (Road to the Knockout) card has an overall rating of 87 in FIFA 23. He has a good Shooting of 87 and Dribbling of 85 along with an average Pace of 82 and Strength of 86, making him an ideal striker. His Heading is excellent with a Heading Accuracy of 91. He beats Ronaldo in Heading Accuracy but due to his lack of Jumping of 78, Ronaldo becomes more effective.

4) Domenico Berardi (Out Of Position)

Domenico Berardi is a professional Italian footballer, who competes for both the Italian national team and Serie A club Sassuolo as a striker. He has 4-star Skill moves rating and 3-star Weak foot rating. His Workrates stand at medium/medium.

His Out Of Position card has an overall rating of 86 in FIFA 23. He is a flawless striker with 86 Shooting, 86 Pace, 87 Dribbling, 83 Passing, and 78 Physical. His Heading Accuracy has an astounding rating of 99 but due to his lack of Jumping rating of 72 it becomes difficult to connect headers. He is a stronger choice in FIFA 23 in a number of attributes, not just heading, where he outperforms Ronaldo.

5) Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud card rating (image via EA Sports)

A striker for both the France national team and Serie A club AC Milan, Olivier Jonathan Giroud is a French professional footballer. He has a 3-star in both Skill moves and Weak foot rating. His Workrates stand at medium/medium.

He has an overall rating of 82 in FIFA 23. He has a good Shooting of 83 along with average Passing and Dribbling, which stands at 72 and 73 respectively. Giroud’s lack of Pace makes him very slow as an attacker. However, his heading is exceptionally good with a Heading Accuracy of 91, which beats Ronaldo but in every other attribute, Ronaldo is superior.

Poll : 0 votes