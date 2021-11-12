5 Barcelona players that should be sold in the first season of FIFA 22 Career Mode

FC Barcelona encounter their rebuilding phase in FIFA 22. Lionel Messi was forced to exit after the financial fiasco suffered by the club's management in the summer of 2021.

After losing their ace, Barcelona signed attacking replacements, while relying on the existing team and the club's youth academy to hold positions in midfield and defense.

FIFA 22 players have various options while progressing through an FC Barcelona save in Career Mode. Listed below are 5 Barcelona players who should be sold to make way for better signings in Career Mode.

FIFA 22: Five Barcelona players that Career Mode managers should sell at the start of the season

5) Martin Braithwaite (ST)

Braithwaite will not see a rise in his OVR in career mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $12,000,000

OVR: 77

The Danish international joined Barcelona midway through the 2019-20 season on an emergency transfer due to Ousmane Dembele's injury. The club are in need of finances and could use the transfer fee to help in restructuring their squad for FIFA 22.

With Aguero (87) starting and Luuk De Jong (79) available as his stand-in, Career Mode managers can afford to replace Braithwaite with a younger forward.

4) Samuel Umtiti (CB)

Umtiti has the injury prone trait on FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $23,000,000

OVR: 80

Barcelona have a crumbling back-line, with aging centre-backs taking on positions in the team's starting 11. Umtiti has missed the majority of his Barcelona career due to injuries, leading to his low stamina (64) in FIFA 22. His pace (65) ratings are subpar, with only a medium defensive workrate.

Umtiti fetches over $20 million in the transfer market, which will suffice in signing an appropriate replacement for him in FIFA 22.

3) Sergi Roberto (RB)

Roberto doesn't have increasing potential in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $26,500,000

OVR: 81

Barcelona have 21-year-old Sergino Dest (76) starting in the right-back position ahead of Roberto. The Catalans require a world-class right-back with the pace to match up against Europe's top clubs. Roberto lacks proficiency in attack and also the physical strength to match up against strong opponents in FIFA 22.

Moderately priced and experienced RBs such as Keiran Trippier (84) and Kyle Walker (84) fit the role perfectly while keeping the club's budget in line.

2) Philippe Coutinho (CAM)

Coutinho's strength rating stands at 52 in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $35,500,000

OVR: 82

Coutinho arrived at Barcelona in 2018 as part of a well-awaited, big-budget transfer that excited the club and its fans. However, with injuries standing in his way, he had an average career at Barcelona. Although an excellent dribbler, Coutinho has alarmingly low physicality (59) and speed (65) for a midfielder.

Barcelona already have Memphis Depay (85) as an excellent CAM in FIFA 22 and can use Coutinho's transfer fee to procure talent in other positions.

1) Gerard Pique (CB)

Pique has an acceleration of 50 in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $16,000,000

OVR: 84

Pique has represented Barcelona since the age of 21. The player has been influential in the club's achievements over the years. Pique's age is of concern as he nears retirement. He also shows reluctance in being pushed to the sidelines. The most effective option would require Career Mode players to replace Pique.

Young centre-backs like Kounde (83) and Kimpembe (83) are both affordable and have great potential in FIFA 22.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul