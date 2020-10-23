5 best addons for Minecraft in October 2020

Addons are a great way to spice up your Minecraft gameplay. Playing in its survival world can sometimes get too old, too soon. And if you’re one of the players looking to change things up and take up a new challenge, an excellent way to do so is to download a few addons and play Minecraft with them installed.

To ease your confusion about picking your first Minecraft addon, we have compiled a list of some of the best ones!

Five most suitable addons for Minecraft

1. Alien Invasion

Image credits: MCPE DL

Seeing as Halloween is right around the corner, Alien Invasion is a great addon to play Minecraft with. You’ll be playing on a map that consists of a high-tech, modern city. The main objective is to explore the city in its entirety and eliminate the hordes of aliens that have infested it.

The aliens themselves are modeled after Minecraft’s zombies and shouldn’t be too difficult to kill. Unless, of course, there are too many of them and only one of you.

Download the pack here.

Advertisement

2. Castle Siege

Image credits: MCPE DL

Something along the lines of Alien Invasion but with its particular style of gameplay, the Castle Siege addon for Minecraft is a fan-favorite. You must defend your giant castle from an entire army of hostile mobs encroaching on your land.

This addon even allows you to choose which side of the castle you play on. You can either play as the strong defender of the keep or as part of the ferocious mob trying to take down the castle's walls.

Download the pack here.

3. Cave Update Addon

Image credits: Curse Forge

Before Mojang introduces the official Cave Update of Minecraft in 2021, you can use this ingenious addon pack to spruce up your caves' look. It helps create an immersive caving experience by helping generate impressive structures and biomes within the caves.

Advertisement

With unique biomes like a cave jungle or a cave desert as well as other distinct loot chests and resources to find, this Minecraft addon makes sure that you have the ultimate caving experience!

Download the pack here.

4. Better Vanilla Building

Image credits: MTMods.com

Building homes or survival bases is an essential part of Minecraft gameplay. Thus, it is hardly a surprise that so many addon packs focus on improving the building experience in-game.

With Better Vanilla Building, you can enjoy subtle yet noticeable changes in the way you build. While it stays true to the vanilla textures, it does allow you to optimize your building materials. For example, instead of having only texture for a bookshelf, you can now have them match any of the existing wood textures!

Download the pack here.

5. Minecolonies Immersed

Image credits: Curse Forge

Advertisement

Speaking of building cities, Minecolonies is an exceptionally creative addon that allows you to design and build massive structures and create a bustling town. This place can consist of various types of NPCs like bakers, fishermen, miners, carpenters, hunters, blacksmiths, farmers, and more!

This Minecraft pack even adds a bunch of voice sounds for all the NPCs, allowing you to experience the joy of living in your very own city.

Download the pack here.