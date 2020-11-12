5 best Among Us game modes to play with friends

Among Us was released back in the year 2018. During the end of 2020, the game reached its pinnacle of achievement. The lockdown period played an important role in the rise of the game's number of downloads from the Google Play Store. Almost 70% of the total downloads of Among Us was accounted for during the lockdown period.

Undoubtedly, Among Us is the most popular game in the pandemic, and fans have taken to the internet by creating memes, pop-culture crossovers, and gameplay videos.

Among Us can be played with 4-10 people online or with friends. Other than the classic gameplay, there several other game modes that are being created by the fans to spice up the gameplay.

5 best modes in Among Us to play with friends

Note: All the modes listed in this article are to be played with friends, so hosts will have to officiate their games to ensure everyone is playing it right.

#1 Hide and Seek mode

The rules and format of the Hide and Seek mode make Among Us much more intimidating and exciting to play. The impostor shall give a countdown at the very beginning declaring him/herself as the impostor. After finishing the countdown, he/she shall start hunting the crewmates to kill them before they complete all their tasks.

#2 Dead by Daylight mode

This is also a very popular mode created by fans. It has a similar set of rules as that of the Hide and Seek mode but requires some necessary tweaks. Click here to know the rules, formats, and settings of the Dead by Daylight mode.

The mode was inspired by the original video game Dead by Daylight, and the creators have done a pretty good job in crafting the terror of the game in Among Us.

#3 Small Talk mode

This mode is quite interesting and fun to play, as players are not allowed to use more than five words in the game. Each player in the game has only five words to use during the discussion, and it becomes quite confusing and complicated for players to guess what the other person is actually trying to say.

#4 Dumb and Silent mode

This mode is also enjoyable to play with friends in Among Us, as it involves no talking, no chatting, and no means of communication during the gameplay. The in-game settings don't have any necessary tweaks and are set to classic, but players in-game are not allowed to speak a single word. Players' votes will speak for themselves.

#5 Murder, She Wrote mode

It is also an interesting mode in Among Us that will glue the players to their smartphones. Based on the title of an American crime drama television series, this mode requires some changes in the rules of the classic Among Us gameplay.

In Murder, She Wrote, only the person who reported the dead body could answer the questions. Players can ask as many questions as they like, but again, only the person who reported the dead body can respond.

Some few in-game changes will be: 1x crewmate vision and impostor vision, 30 seconds kill cooldown, short kill distance, two long tasks, three common tasks, and five short tasks.