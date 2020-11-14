Fans of Among Us are able to showcase their love of the game in the world of Minecraft through their in-game skins.

Among Us is a recent gaming phenomenon that has taken the globe by storm with it's whodunit style and fun gameplay. This creates a unique opportunity for gamers who also play Minecraft, as there is ability for a legendary cross-over. Crewmates and Imposters alike can flaunt their Among Us prowess in Minecraft with the following in-game skins. Make sure to not look too sus though.

5 best Among Us themed Minecraft skins

#1 Classic Red

Image via MCtuxalotYT / minecraftskins.com

This skin is about as good as it gets, to look as close as possible to an imposter or crewmate from Among Us in Minecraft. This skin by MCtuxalotYT, features the classic character that people can play as, in the color red. In Minecraft, someone who uses this skin will still have a humanoid all white colored body surrounding them, but it is a pretty darn close replica for what is capable in-game.

Download here

#2 Among Us style Spacesuit

Image via TheMadCod / minecraftskins.com

Get ready to suit up and find some imposters or be prepared to stealthy take down some crewmates with this spacesuit skin. This skin holds true to the Among Us art style, while still keeping the fun Minecraft flair.

Download here

#3 Among Us version of Miles Morales

Image via 1358jokes / minecraftskins.com

This skin by 1358jokes features not just a double, but a triple crossover between Minecraft, Among Us, and Marvel. The creator of the skin does a really good job at combining all these franchises together into one unique Minecraft skin.

Download here

#4 Galaxy

Image via JCOasis / minecraftskins.com

This skin is straight out of another galaxy! Bring Among Us to life in Minecraft by using this cosmic themed skin.

Download here

#5 Diamond

Image via 1358jokes / minecraftskins.com

This diamond guy looks pretty sus... If Among Us was written into the Minecraft world, this is probably exactly like one of the crewmates would look like.

Download here