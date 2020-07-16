5 best Android games like Minecraft in 2020

Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all-time, and it is undeniable that it has become a fixture of modern gaming and pop culture. Minecraft has the enviable record of being the second-highest selling videogame of all-time.

A large part of the gaming audience did not assume much from Minecraft, but its unique art-style piqued the interest of many. Once they discovered the truly liberating experience of the gameplay, Minecraft only grew in popularity.

Minecraft is also available for Android devices as Minecraft: Pocket Edition, on the Google Play Store. These are some games you might also enjoy if you happen to like Minecraft.

5 of the best Android games like Minecraft

5) Blockheads

Blockheads is a 2D side-scroller with some elements of 3D as well, and is an endlessly enjoyable game that is available for free. The game requires you to make sure your Blockheads eat, sleep and remain healthy.

This is a straightforward game to get into and can be extremely addictive.

4) Guncrafter

The gaming audience has somewhat likened Guncrafter to "Minecraft, but for guns", and there is no better description than that. The game lets you build your own weapons in any way you see fit.

Your design and material choices will affect the effectiveness of the weapon, which you can use to battle other players online.

3) LostMiner

LostMiner makes use of the same mechanics that makes Minecraft so popular such as Crafting, Building, and most importantly, Mining. It is a charming 2D/3D mix side-scroller that makes use of the touch controls very efficiently.

The game is extremely accessible to everyone, and the basics are easy to grasp. Much like the best games, LostMiner is easy to get into, but hard to master.

2) Terraria

One of the closest competitors to Minecraft, Terraria, employs some of the same game elements, but in a 2D space instead of 3D. The game even includes multiplayer of up to 7 players, and tonnes of NPCs and over 20 diverse locations to discover.

Terraria is one of the most enjoyable games for the Android platform, and one that is worth its price tag.

1) SurvivalCraft I and II

SurvivalCraft is a game series that can indeed give Minecraft Pocket Edition a run for its money on the Android device. The game employs intuitive controls and a freakishly addictive gameplay loop that keeps the player engaged for several hours on end.

The game includes every element that is available in Minecraft, and even lets players build machines that help out in activities.