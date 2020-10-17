Minecraft has captured the imagination of an entire generation of gamers, and it is no big surprise really that it has become the best-selling video game of all time. Even the Android version, called the Minecraft Pocket or Bedrock Edition, has garnered a lot of love from an entire community.

And while most people love the quirky, unique, and pixelated textures of Minecraft, some crave a more realistic look to their game. We look at the best Android titles with slightly better graphics or at least different graphics styles compared to Minecraft.

Five best substitutes with better graphics for Minecraft on Google Play Store

1. Ark: Survival Evolved

Image credits: APKPure.com

Ark: Survival Evolved features many gameplay elements familiar in the Minecraft community — including resource-gathering, crafting, building, and exploring an expansive world. This game also allows for non-linear gameplay in which players can decide their progress.

The only difference perhaps is that players can tame dinosaurs in this title, apart from its more realistic graphics than Minecraft. It is also completely free to play!

Download the game here

2. Stardew Valley

Image credits: APKPure.com

Stardew Valley has often been compared to Minecraft for its simple graphics and engaging gameplay. If players are fans of Minecraft's quiet countryside lifestyle and spend more time building and farming than hunting down the Ender Dragon, this is a great game to try.

Gamers take control of a plot of farm and build their ultimate residence. They can even marry and settle down in this title and interact with the villager NPCs in various ways.

Download the game here

3. Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked

Image credits: APKPure.com

Don’t Starve is a delightfully dark spin on a survival adventure game. While its gothic graphics differ quite a lot from Minecraft, and the darker tone is unique, both share some survival elements.

This title strands the player on an island after a shipwreck, where they must scavenge for supplies, craft tools, and weapons, and learn to survive in the wild. It also allows gamers to experiment with building to protect against the many horrors of the night.

Download the game here

4. Utopia: Origin Play in Your Way

Image credits: APKPure.com

Utopia borrows a lot of its gameplay from Minecraft, with a particular focus on exploration and building. However, it has some magical RPG feel, mostly owing to the kind of story and characters added to the game.

One of this game's main objectives is to mine, craft, and build a house to survive against the deadly creatures that threaten the player at night. Additionally, exploring the vast world is an integral part of the story.

Download the game here

5. Block Story

Image credits: APKPure.com

We recommend mixing dragons and Minecraft. And if players haven’t done that already, they can try it out through Block Story. While Minecraft also has its resident Ender Dragon, players can hardly tame and ride it. But with Block Story, they can do so with dragons.

This game also allows for exploration, crafting, farming, and even building strongholds to survive. It also goes along some RPG lines and features skills and level-ups for the player’s character by undertaking quests.

Download the game here.