5 best Android games like Minecraft on Google Play Store

Minecraft is a sandbox game which is known for its pixelated graphics and block characters. In this game, players can explore the open world to extract raw materials and build structures. The game was even ported to mobile gaming platforms as a result of its massive popularity.

If you are looking for games like Minecraft to play on your Android device, you have come to the right place.

5 best Android games similar to Minecraft on Google Play Store

Here are five of the best Android games on Google Play Store:

1. Terraria

Terraria (Image Credits: Steam)

From building different structures to indulging in combat, Terraria will surely remind you of Minecraft.

With a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store, Terraria's simple but engaging gameplay will make you play it for hours on end. The only downside of the game is that you will have to pay INR 410 to obtain it.

Download the game here.

2. Stardew Valley

Advertisement

Stardew Valley (Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave)

If you love games which have farming as the central theme, Stardew Valley is definitely for you. In this game, you will experience the joy of open-end farming like never before, with more than 50 hours of gameplay.

Stardew Valley does a great job of depicting realistic village life. You will certainly get Minecraft vibes when you turn a messy field into a beautiful farm and customise your home.

Download the game here.

3. The Blockheads

The Blockheads (Image Credits: Noodlecake Studios)

The Blockheads will remind you of Minecraft as their animations are very similar. This 2D, side-scrolling sandbox game will take up less than 100 MB of storage space in your Android device.

Advertisement

With easy touchscreen controls, you can choose to play the title offline in the single-player mode or online with your friends.

Download the game here.

4. Block Fortress: Empires

Block Fortress: Empires (Image Credits: The Cryd's Daily)

In Block Fortress: Empires, you will have to create a character and survive on a planet of your choice. Your planet can be tropical, radioactive, frozen, volcanic or Earth-like. There will be over 200 unique blocks with which you can build your home.

This game gives you many options to customise your character and will definitely remind you of Minecraft.

Download the game here.

5. Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games for Free

Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games for Free (Image Credits: GamesCatalyst)

Block Craft 3D is an open-world game with block-like pixelated characters, just like Minecraft. In this game, you will be required to build your own village from scratch.

Advertisement

The game takes up a little over 50 MB of storage space and has simple and engaging gameplay. With over 100 million downloads, Block Craft 3D has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google Play Store!

Download the game here.