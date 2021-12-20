5 best Android phones for GTA San Andreas

From 2004 to 2011, GTA San Andreas sold over 27.5 million copies globally, making it one of the most popular games. Not only this, GTA San Andreas won the tag of the best-selling video game in 2004. Its PC version was already popular when the developer introduced its mobile version.

The mobile version of the game offers everything that its PC version offers and matches toe to toe with the added flexibility of portability. As a result, the need for modern and good quality gaming phones is important for running GTA San Andreas on a mobile.

Despite its popularity, the mobile version has received a lot of complaints from the players. This is primarily due to some in-game glitches. According to some players, the latest version of the game is a bit buggy. There are still some decent mobile devices that can run GTA San Andreas without any issues.

Five great android mobiles that can run GTA San Andreas without any issues

GTA San Andreas requires modern technology and software to run smoothly. The mobile version is relatively older compared to most of the newer games in the mobile market. Having said that, the basic needs of the GTA San Andreas mobile version are very similar to any other type of mobile game.

Best mobile phones to play GTA San Andreas

iPhone 13 Pro Max

OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

5) Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 860 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 can run GTA San Andreas incredibly smoothly. Being a device with a display screen of 6.67 inches, it has 8 GB RAM and a decent battery.

4) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

Being the fourth-best mobile to play GTA San Andreas, Xiaomi Mi 11i is the best one of the 11 series. Its processor is Snapdragon 888. It also comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen display. With a RAM of 8GB, Xiaomi Mi 11i faces no problems while running GTA San Andreas.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimisation

Just like Xiaomi Mi 11i, the Samsung Galaxy S21 also comes with Snapdragon 888. As this device comes with a display of 6.67 inches and 8 GB RAM, the players can effortlessly play GTA San Andreas. Though the Galaxy series phones had some overheating issues in the past, the Galaxy S21 has successfully managed to overcome these issues.

2) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on schreen

Being tagged as the king of all android mobiles, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 865 processor. Along with that, it also has 12 GB RAM that can easily run GTA San Andreas. On top of that, it also has a display screen of 6.67-inch, which is very convenient for the user.

1) iPhone Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 Gb ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

Apple comes with yet another solid and powerful handset in the form of the iPhone Pro Max. With an Apple A15 Bionic processor and a display of 6.67 inches, this is arguably the best mobile device to play GTA San Andreas and other similar games.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar