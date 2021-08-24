How to get the Samsung Galaxy 2.0 skin in Fortnite 

Epic is back with another collaboration with Samsung and this time, gamers are looking forward to owning the Galaxy 2.0 skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 7 will be over within a few weeks and it seems Epic is trying hard to end things on a sweet note. The season has been marked with regular content updates, new skins, and even Ariana Grande's live concert. The Samsung collaboration will be yet another feather in Fortnite Season 7's cap.

Data miners have been able to extract some significant information regarding the collaboration. This article will discuss the Samsung Galaxy 2.0 skin in Fortnite and how to get it.

Fortnite Season 7: Samsung S21 devices will be the key to unlock the Galaxy 2.0 skin

Epic is quite popular for its long list of collaborations with popular names across the globe. These collaboration events reward gamers with special cosmetics and in-game items. Therefore, these are quite popular among gamers as well.

Epic has collaborated with Samsung in the past and needless to state it was a grand success. It was recently rumored that the two companies are once again on the verge of a collaboration.

Although Epic has maintained its silence over the matter, Samsung recently teased a poster that is believed to have confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy 2.0 as part of the collaboration event.

The previous collaboration between Samsung and Epic required gamers to possess any Samsung Galaxy gadget to enter the event. Gamers anticipate that a similar condition will be set by the developers this time around as well.

The anticipation gave way to reality as recent hints from the Spanish Samsung account confirmed that the upcoming collaboration will be available for gamers who own a Samsung Galaxy S21 series mobile phone.

As hinted at by the Spanish Samsung account, the new Samsung Galaxy Skin and Cosmetics might be for S21 Devices! (S21, S21+, S21 Ultra)#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/90MftCNwqW — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) August 23, 2021

Gamers who have any device from the S21 series will be eligible to participate. It is anticipated that top performing gamers from every region will be rewarded with the Galaxy 2.0 outfit for free.

We are expecting a new Fortnite x Samsung galaxy collab

And honestly the skin is fire pic.twitter.com/QN8hE1EOwW — MR.PINEAPPLE (@AjJwala) August 23, 2021

The Galaxy 2.0, aka the Galaxy Grappler outfit, has been revealed by several sources. The iconic outfit is really amazing, and gamers won't be leaving it at any cost. The Galaxy Grappler outfit comes along with other in-game items such as the Galaxy Starblades pickaxe, Vortextual wraps and much more.

Gamers who do not have S21 devices don't need to worry. It is expected that the cosmetic will be featured in the Fortnite Item Shop once the event is over. Gamers can buy it from the Item Shop by spending a few hundred V-Bucks.

