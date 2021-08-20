How to get the Galaxia 2.0 Fortnite skin for free

If everything goes according to speculation, gamers can acquire the coveted Galaxia 2.0 Fortnite skin for free.

The collaboration events between Epic and various popular brands and cultural icons are quite well known. These collaborations provide several new aspects to the game and allow you to get free skins.

Ever since the news of the Galaxia 2.0 Fortnite skin went up in the headlines on various social media sites, gamers have been curious to find out how to get it for free.

This article will reveal the details regarding the same and give gamers a basic idea regarding the event.

Galaxia 2.0 Fortnite skin indicates another Samsung collaboration

Last year, industry giants Samsung and Epic Games signed a massive deal. This included a special Fortnite event for players who had a Samsung Galaxy device. The event was hugely successful as gamers across the globe participated in the campaign. It was a success for both parties. The audience obviously enjoyed this partnership.

Epic Games gave out a special Galaxia Fortnite skin for free to the top performers in each region as part of the rewards roster. The coveted skin was later available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Recently, data miners have extracted valuable information regarding another prospective Samsung collaboration. Social media posts from official Samsung handles have also hinted at something brewing on the horizon. This has obviously sparked massive discussion in the gaming community.

Data miner iFireMonkey believes that the reported Event Horizon set is related to the Fortnite x Samsung collaboration.

The aforementioned cosmetic set is scheduled to arrive in Chapter 2, Season 7. The Galaxy Starblades pickaxe in the cosmetic set mentions its source as "Event," while the cosmetics and the backbling do not have anything written.

Based on the recent teases by Samsungs social media accounts, the Event Horizon set might be an upcoming Fortnite x Samsung collaboration.



Despite having assets for the shop; the Pickaxe has the source of "Event", and the Skin/Backbling don't have a source at all. pic.twitter.com/lyF6UqQTQB — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 19, 2021

Data miners speculate that the "event" could be another Fortnite x Samsung collaboration. It is also speculated that only the top-performing gamers from each region will be given this outfit for free, whereas others will buy it from the shop.

Based on it having shop assets, I feel if this is a Samsung x Fortnite collab, they will do what they did with Galaxy Scout; having it be earned for free from a Samsung only tournament and then being sold in the shop later. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 19, 2021

There is a lot of speculation, and it isn't easy to narrow down the absolute truth regarding this matter. Gamers can expect Epic to release an official statement regarding this matter soon.

But this is the perfect time for Epic to set up a collaboration event with Samsung. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been an amazing journey for the developers as well as gamers. Regular content updates and new features in the game have hooked loopers to Fortnite. Some have claimed this to be the best season ever. Therefore, another Fortnite x Samsung collaboration event will be a cherry on the cake

Edited by Srijan Sen