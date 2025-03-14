5 best Assault Carbines in Escape from Tarkov (Patch 0.16)

Assault Carbines in Escape from Tarkov is one of the underrated weapon types. The majority of the guns in this category only feature single fire mode while some can be fired in full-auto. Unlike the marksman rifles, Assault Carbines feature a variety of ammo calibers, allowing most of them a fair chance. As there are several guns in the aforementioned category, players might wonder which are the best ones.

This article lists five of the best Assault Carbines in Escape from Tarkov that you should use in Patch 0.16.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

5 Assault Carbines in Escape from Tarkov that you should try using in Patch 0.16

1) SR-3M

SR-3M in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

SR-3M is one of the best Assault Carbines in Escape from Tarkov. Like the AS VAL, this gun utilizes 9x39mm caliber bullets and can be fired in full-auto. Boasting a whopping 900 RoF, SR-3M can empty a magazine in an instant, allowing you to easily eliminate the opponent. Since the 9x39mm rounds are exceptionally lethal, especially SPP gs, SP-6 gs, and PAB-9 gs, you can easily shred through the adversary’s armor regardless of their plate level.

If you are into the run-and-gun playstyle, you should use SR-3M in this extraction shooter title.

2) RFB

RFB is one of the best Assault Carbines in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

Another Assault Carbine you should try using in Patch 0.16 is RFB. It can be acquired from Skier right after upgrading his Loyal Level to 3. Although RFB can be used quite early in the wipe, most of its good ammunition – M61 and M80 – can be unlocked after you complete certain mid-wipe tasks.

Besides that, building and using RFB is quite cheap as you only need to equip a sight, grip, and muzzle attachments.

3) TX-15 DML

TX-15 DML in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

If you are a fan of the 5.56x45 NATO ammunition, you should try out TX-15 DML. Since the weapon belongs to the AR-15 family, you can equip most of the attachments from the same family. TX-15 DML is quite stable and allows you to hit headshots easily. Even if you don’t hit the crucial shots, the 5.56x45mm caliber features several armor-piercing bullets such as M855A1, M995, and SSA AP that will help you shred the opponent’s armor.

Since TX-15 DML is quite lightweight, it is a good choice for players specializing in the run-and-gun playstyle.

4) VSK-94

VSK-94 in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

If you are fond of full-auto Assault Carbines in Escape from Tarkov that can be used in CQB fights, VSK-94 is the one you should be using. Since this one also utilizes the 9x39mm caliber, you can use the bullets you usually pair with AS VAL or SR-3M.

As you need very little money to construct a good VSK-94 build, you can use it during the early wipe phase. To unlock the weapon, all you need to do is upgrade Prapor’s Loyalty Level to 2, which is exceptionally easy to achieve.

5) SAG AK Short

SAG AK Short (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

Lastly, if you want to use Assault Carbines in Escape from Tarkov without having to spend a fortune, you can use SAG AK Short. It can be unlocked by reaching Skier’s Loyalty Level 2. Featuring the 5.45x39mm ammunition, you need to pull the trigger in rapid succession to eliminate enemies.

Since you need to acquire high-tier bullets such as BS, PPBS, and more to secure kills with SAG AK Short, you must complete certain tasks to unlock them. However, PPBS can only be found from raids and is not purchasable from the flea market.

