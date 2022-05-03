5 best backward compatible games worth revisiting on Xbox Series X|S

The backward compatibility for many games on the next-gen Xbox Series XlS offers players an amazing feature to enjoy the titles from previous eras.

Before the next-gen consoles came, Xbox 360 and Xbox One had several great releases. However, modern-day gamers don't have to worry too much as their latest console can easily play these games.

The next five titles are all classics in their own right. These games offer something different in their genre and are worth revisiting for the core gameplay alone. As a bonus, some of them have even received several upgrades to use the upgraded technology.

Top five older-generation games worth revisiting on the Xbox Series XlS

5) Binary Domain

Original Release: Xbox 360

Binary Domain is a little gem that is not among the cult classics in its genres. However, there's enough in the game to set it aside in its genre, and what's brilliant is the game's core idea.

Initially released in 2012, Binary Domain took players to a world ravaged by global warming. It has led to mankind employing robots as the chief labor force, some of whom have gone rogue.

Binary Domain offers players the chance to control a squad of soldiers while the game is structured as a TPS. The game's unique nature comes from the Consequence system that emphasizes players' decision-making.

Every decision increases or decreases the level of trust other characters have in the player. The game also received a major FPS boost on Xbox Series XlS, enhancing its capabilities and graphical fidelity.

4) Gears of War

Original Release: Xbox 360

Over the years, Gears of War has become a standout name in games. With all the older-generation games being backward compatible, it's an excellent opportunity for gamers who never got the experience in the first place.

The best one to start with is the first game, the start of the journey. The game introduced players to a system of cover-based TPS, which is unique considering when the original game was released.

The first game allowed players to play as "Gears," soldiers of the Coalition of Government (COG). They take on the locusts of the alien species that have invaded the world as players can enjoy the best of both shooters and gory mechanics.

Gears of War already received several enhancements when it was introduced to Xbox One, and more of it can be enjoyed on the Xbox Series XlS consoles.

3) Assassin's Creed

Original Release: Xbox 360

The Assassin's Creed is in a strange place, and several gamers feel that the change in core gameplay is a tad too-much.

However, backward compatibility on the next-gen Xbox Series XlS allows players to enjoy the points where it all started. The first game was released by Ubisoft back in 2007 and took players to a land of history.

The core gameplay was quite different from the expected norms, as players had the freedom to play however they wanted. The principle of flight over fight was sometimes very rewarding as players had to use stealth to get the job done strategically.

The first game drops players into the shoes of Altair, who goes back to the time of the third crusade. What follows is a gripping tale of heroism, action, and bravery.

With Assassin's Creed Odyssey about to receive next-gen upgrades, it won't be improbable for the first one to get some upgrades. Additionally, the Xbox Series XlS comes with a significant FPS boost.

2) Borderlands

Original Release: Xbox 360

The Borderlands series has grown vastly over the time that has gone by, getting several games and a standalone spinoff in the form of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, it all started in 2009 when the first game was released.

The game took players to a world of peculiar frenzy where normal world rules barely apply. It mashes a Mad Max world with Tim Burton as players traverse through the bizarre world of Pandora.

The game also gives rise to one of the most iconic villains in the form of Handsome Jack. While every villain has certain stereotypes, Handsome Jack takes a different approach altogether with his wacky humor mixed with his wrongdoings.

The first release offers a great story and plenty of guns for all the players to keep themselves invested. While the game doesn't receive too many improvements due to the better hardware of Xbox Series XlS, it's still well worth playing.

1) Dead Space

Original Release: Xbox 360

There are very few games that do justice to horror, survival, shooters, and Dead Space. The eerie environment the first game sets up is unparalleled in some ways.

Waking up in a mining spaceship run over by Necromorphs can never be a good idea, and Dead Space ensures that players feel every bit of that horror. Players play as Isaac Clarke, who has to survive on the one hand and steer clear of the mental breakdowns that start to affect him.

As players explore the ship, they have to be aware of both the environment and the enemies. Things like running out of oxygen can kill the players quicker than lack of oxygen. The following sequels have received upgrades to mark them up for the Xbox Series XlS consoles.

However, the sheer brilliance of the story and the gripping emotions of the first game helps it make this list. Additionally, the game will offer more FPS and HDR boosts compared to what its native version used to provide.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar