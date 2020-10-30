Even though Fortnite Battle Royale is not traditionally a building game, it also allows its players to build structures in order to protect themselves from enemies. The core theme of Fortnite is survival.

There are few Android games like Fortnite, which have building elements embedded into their gameplay as well. The list given below features few of the games which revolve around fighting for survival and building structures, a lot like Fortnite.

5 best building games like Fortnite Battle Royale on the Google Play Store

These are five of the best games like Fortnite on the Google Play Store:

1. Rocket Royale: PvP Survival



Rocket Royale is unique when compared to most battle-royale games, and its innovative gameplay will impress you. This title has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and its underlying theme is survival, like Fortnite.

In this game, you will have to build a rocket in order to escape from the hostile island that you are trapped in. You can either play the game solo, or enjoy it with your friends.



2. 1v1.LOL – Online Building & Shooting Simulator



In this game you will have to shoot and build for survival, like Fortnite. The game has a practice mode where you can practice your shooting and construction skills.

From Sub-Machine Guns to Shotguns, you will get the option to choose between various powerful weapons to kill your enemies. This title will also allow you to build protection trenches around your squad.



3. Clash of Clans



This title is an exciting shooter game where you have to build a village, and raise a army for war. You will need to strategize properly in order to win the clan wars.

Like Fortnite, this game is also appreciated for its characters and exciting gameplay. The backdrop may be quite different but you will have a lot of fun playing with the numerous medieval weapons.



4. Minecraft



Minecraft is one of the best building games out there. If you are into block-like pixelated graphics, you must have played this game, which has a rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

If you want to get the ultimate survival-shooter vibes, like Fortnite Battle Royale from Minecraft, you should try out the survival mode. One of the best things about this game is that you can even craft your own weapons.



5. Build and Shoot



This is an online shooting game which has building elements like Fortnite. The game will give you the option to build structures using blocks, which help you protect yourself.

Build and Shoot is appreciated for its phenomenal range of weapons, where each of the 100 weapons offered by the game has its own unique attribute. This title will also make shooting very easy, for you as it comes with the auto-firing feature.

