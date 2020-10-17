5 best building games like Minecraft on Google Play Store

Minecraft is a famous game easily identifiable because of its block-like characters. It has an open-world that players can explore to extract raw materials for building various structures.

Minecraft is available on several gaming platforms, including the ones meant for mobile gaming. If you are searching for similar building games, the following titles are downloadable from Google Play Store.

Five best alternatives to Minecraft for Android phones

These are some of the best similar building games that you can try:

1. Block Craft 3D

Image Credits: GamesCatalyst

As the name suggests, this is a building simulation game where you will be required to build your village from scratch. The block-like pixelated characters will surely bring back memories of Minecraft.

This game is available for free and takes up a little over 50 MB of storage space. Block Craft 3D is a very famous title that has over 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store!

Download it from here

Advertisement

2. London Craft

Image Credits: Google Play

If you have always wanted to live in the city of London but could not, London Craft allows you to not just live but build the city! Like Minecraft, this game also has pixelated graphics with block-like characters.

From riding cars to trains, you can explore England's capital like never before. If you get too tired of building structures, you can take time off and enjoy some romantic time by the Thames.

Download it from here

3. Multicraft – Build and Mine!

Image Credits: Google Play

This game will provide you with tools and resources to build unique buildings, just like Minecraft. Apart from building, you will also need to defeat various enemies, ranging from large spiders to bloodthirsty zombies.

Advertisement

It comes with a multiplayer mode so that you can enjoy Multicraft with your friends as well. Make sure that you build a strong shelter which will protect you from the monsters prowling outside at night.

Download it from here

4. Block Fortress: Empires

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Block Fortress: Empires will provide you with over 200 unique blocks to build your home. Like Minecraft, you can create and customize your characters as per your wishes.

Your home can be on any planet of your choice. Select your world wisely, as each one has a unique feature, which can either be tropical, radioactive, frozen, volcanic, Earth-like, or desolate.

Download it from here

5. Terra Craft

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Advertisement

This is also an open-world sandbox block craft game like Minecraft. There are various items that you can craft and over 50 types of blocks to build cube buildings.

You can also customize the way your character looks with the various skins available in this game. Terra Craft can be downloaded for free and has a rating of 4.1 on the Play Store.

Download it from here.