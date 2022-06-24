5 best characters for Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact will reset the second Lunar Phase of Spiral Abyss 2.7 within a week. This means players have a week to complete all the floors and obtain 600 Primogems for free. The enemy line-up is pretty easy to beat, and this Spiral Abyss can be considered one of the easier ones.

Each Lunar Phase provides different buffs for characters inside the Spiral Abyss. Based on the second Lunar Phase, characters can shred physical and elemental resistance by hitting enemies with their Elemental Skills.

This article lists the top five characters that players can use in Spiral Abyss 2.7 in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer

Bennett, Raiden Shogun and 3 other characters that are ideal for Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss

1) Kazuha

Kaedehara Kazuha has been dominating the current Spiral Abyss of Genshin Impact as recent enemy line-ups can easily be grouped with crowd control abilities.

Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo character with one of the best crowd control abilities. He can shred one's elemental resistance when equipped with a 4-piece set of Viridescent Verener.

Kazuha also has passive talents that provide Elemental DMG Bonus based on his total Elemental Mastery. Players cannot overlook the fact that he is so easy to build, with Iron Sting (4-star Sword) being one of his go-to weapons, apart from his signature 5-star sword.

2) Bennett

Unsurprisingly, Bennett was bound to end up on this list. Despite his 4-star rarity, Bennett has proven time and again that he is one of the best support characters for the party in Genshin Impact.

Bennett is a great battery for Pyro DPS and Sub-DPS. Additionally, his Elemental Burst is a multi-purpose utility that can heal and buff active characters by increasing their ATK.

3) Zhongli

Zhongli is not far from Bennett when it comes to being a great support, even though they have different kits.

Zhongli is a pretty flexible character in Genshin Impact that can be built for both stronger shield and burst damage.

He can create strong shields with his Elemental Skill, which has a short cooldown to have a 100% uptime on the shield unless it breaks from excess damage.

With 40 Energy Cost, Zhongli has one of the most spashable Elemental Bursts, which also happens to have insane multipliers at higher talent levels.

4) Raiden Shogun

If you are a Genshin Impact player, there is a high chance you will know about the Raiden National Team. This is one of the most used team compositions for Spiral Abyss since Raiden Shogun's debut.

The team consists majorly of 4-star characters such as Bennett, Xingqiu and Xiangling. However, players should not underestimate the damage output from their rarity.

These 4-stars are the main core of the team, while Raiden Shogun takes on the role of sub-DPS and battery for all the party members with her unique set of abilities.

5) Yelan

Making her official debut in the latest version of Genshin Impact, Yelan is the latest 5-star that can be used as DPS in the Spiral Abyss 2.7. She is an excellent Hydro support, and her Elemental Burst is similar to that of Xingqiu.

This makes her a great alternative for any team comps that require Xingqiu for off-field hydro application in the Spiral Abyss.

Yelan also has a unique Elemental Skill that allows her to sprint rapidly on the field. Players can either use it to tag enemies and deal high AoE Hydro damage or to quickly avoid enemy attacks by passing through them.

