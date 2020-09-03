Minecraft Story Mode was Telltale Games’ spinoff of the iconic block-building game that received really great reviews. The game is based in the same universe as Minecraft, with throwbacks to everything you know and love, including creepers and Enderman. But the game-play focused more on storytelling, which was the selling point of every Telltale production. The game enabled players to make choices in a tight, story-driven episodic journey that made them feel as if they are a part of the game-play.

Unfortunately, due to the closure of Telltale Games, Minecraft Story Mode was removed from stores. However, the first season of Minecraft Story Mode is still available on Netflix as a pick-your-own adventure series. The story is one that will stay with you for long and give you an entirely fresh perspective into the world of Minecraft.

One of the best aspects about the Minecraft Story Mode were the characters that you couldn’t help but root for. In this article, we take a look at the five best characters in Minecraft Story Mode.

5 best characters in Minecraft Story Mode

1) Jesse

"Well, Ghasts are OFFICIALLY crossed off my to-see list. I'm done with Ghasts, never need to see them... oh crap."

Jesse Variations (Image credits: Minecraft Story Mode Wiki)

Jesse is the main character of Minecraft Story Mode and the character that the player controls. You can choose Jesse to be either male or female and even choose its appearance. But the decisions don’t stop there. You can control Jesse’s actions and determine how he or she would react to specific situations going forward. Overall, Jesse is a hilarious and loveable character who is bound to feel connected with you.

2) Lukas

"I'd rather be a little hungry than a lot dead."

Advertisement

Lukas (image credits: Hanna Powers Goes Deviant, Youtube)

Lukas’ character starts off as being a part of the Ocelots, your bitter rivals in Minecraft Story Mode. But as you keep progressing in your journey, Jesse can choose to be either nice to Lukas, gaining his friendship in return, or be mean to him, which will have him be angry at you before he comes around to your side completely. Lukas, however, starts off as being a coward but can quickly surprise you with his courage and peaceful demeanour.

3) Axel

"How do you make Enderman focused? I can't even make myself focused."

Axel (Image credits: DevianArt)

Axel is the dependable sidekick that every hero needs. In Minecraft Story Mode, Axel is often the comic relief who makes some hilarious comments and make you laugh even when things get rough. Apart from that, Axel is a true friend who cares more about his friends than even himself. The friendship between Axel and Jesse is definitely one of the best aspects about Minecraft Story Mode.

4) Soren the Architect

"Sometimes, I'd prefer to be anything but Soren...ooh, like a donkey, for example."

Soren the Architect (Image credits: AminoApps)

Soren the Architect, part of the legendary Order of the Stone who defeated the Ender Dragon, is a quirky genius with a bit of a mad streak. He is shown to have an affinity for Enderman that grows to become a real concern for the creatures. Soren is a typical genius with a bit of a goofy side. However, Soren has grown tired of his life and sometimes wants to be anything, but he is a character we can all relate with.

5) Gabriel the Warrior

"I think the scientific name for it is 'poop'! That's what I slipped on."

Gabriel the Warrior (image credits: NickoG, Youtube)

Gabriel, another member of the Order of the Stone, is the legendary warrior who delivered the final blow which killed the Ender Dragon. Known for his self-proclaimed good looks and his amazing combat skills, Gabriel is a character who never shies away from tooting his own horn. However, Gabriel’s self-obsessed personality can also make you laugh at times and is one of the reasons why he is one of the best characters in Minecraft Story Mode.