5 best characters for Polar star in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has officially shared a preview for Phase II where the weapon banner will include the Polar Star. The 5-star star bow is the signature weapon for Tartaglia/Childe, who is also returning to the event-wish banner.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The event wishes "Everbloom Violet," "Farewell of Snezhnaya," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on November 18!



See more details here:

hoyo.link/3bAYBBAd



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,The event wishes "Everbloom Violet," "Farewell of Snezhnaya," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on November 18!See more details here: Dear Travelers,The event wishes "Everbloom Violet," "Farewell of Snezhnaya," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on November 18!See more details here:hoyo.link/3bAYBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/mWs7mre7Qn

However, there are a number of characters who can use the Polar Star weapon to their advantage. Keep in mind that all bow characters can take advantage of the bow's stats but only a few can use her Polar Star's passive. In this article, we will outline the top five characters that are best suited to use the 5-star bow in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 bow characters to use Polar Star

5) Yoimiya

Cheefrul 5-star Pyro bow user (Image via HoYoverse)

Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro character from Inazuma. Her primary source of damage comes from her Elemental Skill, where she can infuse Pyro into her normal attacks to deal Pyro damage.

Polar Star's passive allows us to gain stacks by attacking opponents with normal, charged, elemental skill, and burst attacks. A total of four stacks can be gained this way to increase ATK. For Yoimiya to effectively use Polar Star, she will have to pre-stack the passive buff with a charged attack, followed by casting her Elemental Skill.

4) Fischl

The 4-star can handle Polar Star better than some 5-stars (Image via HoYoverse)

Fischl is the only 4-star Genshin Impact character on the list and would be great with the Polar Star. Fischl is an Electro DPS who uses her Elemental Skill (Oz) to deal damage while staying off the field.

Polar Star's crit stats make it easy to build Fischl and she also takes advantage of high-base attacks to increase overall DPS. Additionally, Fischl can stack the passive ability to further increase her ATK while building a 12% buff on her Elemental Skill and Burst.

3) Ganyu

One of the oldest yet meta 5-star characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Ganyu is one of the oldest 5-star characters in Genshin Impact. The Cryo bow user is well known for her explosive charge-attack damage in Freeze and Reverse Melt teams.

Polar Star is an excellent bow for Ganyu as she can maintain all 4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar. It also provides a sufficient amount of CRIT Rate if players are building Ganyu with a Blizzard Strayer set. Hence, they can focus on CRIT Damage Circlet and sub-stats on the artifacts to increase her overall DPS.

2) Tighnari

Latest 5-star bow user for Dendro element (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari is the latest 5-star addition to the bow roster in Genshin Impact. The Dendro bow user excels in dealing Dendro damage through normal charge-attacks and Elemental Burst.

Since Tighnari is also available on Genshin Impact's standard banner, Polar Star is a very strong option for him. Tighnari's kit can easily accumulate all the stacks from the bow's passive ability while playing naturally.

1) Childe/ Tartaglia

Rightful owner of Polar Star (Image via HoYoverse)

As a signature weapon, the Polar Star is catered to Childe's kit in Genshin Impact. It is the strongest bow for Childe and can outperform all the other 5-star bows. Each stack he gains with the Polar Star pulls ahead of the other 5-star bows. This is mainly due to the bow's passive ability affecting Riptide Slash's quadratic scaling.

Overall, these are the top 5 bow characters who can use the Polar Star in Genshin Impact. Keep in mind that as a 5-star bow, it can simply be used for its high base stats irrespective of its passive ability.

Poll : 0 votes