5 best Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event items to get

The Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event, a part of the game's December event calendar, is in full swing. This comes following the update containing the release of TH16, through which Supercell has created a substantial buzz among players. Cookie Rumble features a Gingerbread Bakery in the Home Village that produces Sweet Elixir. Collecting it unlocks various items in the event's reward track, including the event-exclusive Ram Rider and C.O.O.K.I.E troops, Bag of Frostmites, and Cores.

Alongside these items, collecting Sweet Elixir also gives you Cookie Medals in the event's reward track. These can be used to purchase numerous exclusive items in the trader shop.

Supercell is offering a plethora of new items in the Cookie Rumble event, and after examining them, we've listed the five best exclusives the developer has brought to the table.

The Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event has brought the Ram Rider troop, Gingerbread King skin, and more

1) Ram Rider troop

The event-exclusive troop, Ram Rider, is one of the best releases in the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event. Inspired by the recently released Root Rider troop introduced in the TH16 update, this troop is an enhanced cookie-themed version seated on a horse.

The Ram Rider troop can break walls into rubble while crossing them, requires less housing space, and has higher movement speed than its original version. Moreover, it can be acquired by accumulating 1,000 Sweet Elixir in the event's reward track.

The troop has already carved out a special place in many players' army composition. Therefore, you should consider making the most of it during the event.

2) Gingerbread King skin

The Gingerbread King skin is certainly one of the best items in the event. It's available in the in-game trader shop and is priced at 4,650 Cookie Medals. You can earn this currency by collecting Sweet Elixir via the Gingerbread Bakery or performing multiplayer attacks.

The Gingerbread King skin is worth your Cookie Medals if you don't have any skins for your Barbarian King. Otherwise, you can save your medals to purchase other items offered in the event. Buying the skin first can leave you with no medals, possibly leading to missing out on other offerings.

3) C.O.O.K.I.E troop

The C.O.O.K.I.E is an enhanced cookie version of another Clash of Clans troop, P.E.K.K.A. It's available in the event's reward track and requires 3,000 Sweet Elixirs to unlock. It is faster, consumes less housing space, and has a lower training time.

According to its in-game description, C.O.O.K.I.E can also perform a pirouetting pretzel attack, dealing splash damage to its targets. Those who include P.E.K.K.A. in their army composition should instead use C.O.O.K.I.E. during the event.

4) Bag of Frostmites

The Bag of Frostmites is another item offered in the Clash of Clans Cookie Rumble event. It's a special spell that instantly freezes and slows down its targets while spawning little bouncing creatures that distract the nearby defenses. It lasts 2.7 seconds and requires 2 minutes and 33 seconds to brew.

You can acquire the Bag of Frostmites via the event's reward track by collecting over 5,500 Sweet Elixir.

5) Giant Gauntlet

The Giant Gauntlet is a fresh piece of equipment for the Barbarian King. For those unaware, the Hero Equipment is a new addition to Clash of Clans that allows you to customize your Heroes' special abilities as per your choice and battle strategies.

The Giant Gauntlet has become one of the most beloved items from the Cookie Rumble event. It's available in the trader shop with a price tag of 3,100 Cookie Medals.

Moreover, the equipment provides the king with higher DPS (damage per second), self-healing speed, and immunity to incoming attacks. Also, it turns the King into a gigantic entity, giving him a greater area damage output.

You may check out speculations about the potential release of Water Dragon and other time-limited troops as part of upcoming Clash of Clans events.