5 best Common troop cards for December's Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

Clash Royale players can participate in the Rage Tournament, the most recent 1v1 event, for a chance to get unique rewards. To reach the top of the leaderboard and win the rewards, one must create a potent eight-card tournament deck and win as many games as possible.

A legendary emote and an extra 100,000 gold will be given to the top 100 players in the Rage Tournament.

This article lists five of the best Common cards for Clash Royale's Rage Tournament in December.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Knight, Elite Barbarians, and 3 other great Common cards for December's Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

1) Knight

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2206

Damage: 267

After completing in-game training, Clash Royale players can use the Knight as one of their starting cards.

The Knight is a single-target melee unit that exclusively damages ground units. It can be used as a tank troop with low-hitpoint cards like Wizard, Musketeer, Ice Wizard, and others.

The Knight is also useful for cards with high hitpoints, such as Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, and Valkyrie. Thanks to its high hitpoint capacity, it can be used as a mini tank to stop the enemy's ground force from pushing.

2) Minions

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 305

Damage: 135

Minions are one of the first few Common cards players get in the game. One can gain access to them once the Clash Royale training is complete.

The card spawns a trio of short-range flying characters that work best against cards played on the ground. It offers an effective mix of ground cards, including Mini Pekka and Mega Knight.

Minions can be used in the Rage Tournament for attacking and defensive purposes. Ground armies can be readily defeated by Minions at a minimum Elixir cost.

3) Royal Giant

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 4068

Damage: 406

The Royal Giant, one of Clash Royale's strongest Common rarity cards, can be obtained by players when they reach Arena 7.

The card is a medium-range unit with high hitpoints and damage that favors attacking buildings and towers. It can be used while initiating counterattacks with cards like Wizards and Valkyries.

Even when attacked by hostile forces, the Royal Giant never engages in combat. It should be positioned in front of support cards, such as Musketeers and Bats, to protect them from enemy forces.

4) Rascals

Cost: 5 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2423 (Boy) + 345 (Girls)

Damage: 176 (Boy) + 176 (Girls)

The Rascals card is one of the finest counterattack tank cards in Clash Royale and can be used with units like Wizard and Valkyrie. Players can unlock it once they reach Arena 13.

The Rascals card offers a melee Rascal Boy with high hitpoints and poor damage, as well as two medium-range Rascal Girls with low hitpoints and moderate damage.

This entry serves as the sole tank card on many popular tournament decks, along with support troops like Musketeer, Valkyrie, Wizard, and Baby Dragon.

5) Elite Barbarians

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale We're making Elite Barbarians *really* elite, Tornado suck harder (in a good way) and more! Find out why: clashroyale.com/blog/release-n… We're making Elite Barbarians *really* elite, Tornado suck harder (in a good way) and more! Find out why: clashroyale.com/blog/release-n…

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1776

Damage: 508

With the Elite Barbarians card, players can summon two strong Barbarians with loads of hitpoints (if they reach Arena 10). The card is one of the best options for the Rage Tournament in Clash Royale. It can easily take down an opponent's towers.

The Elite Barbarians card is defensively strong, particularly against tank cards, and has the ability to counter-push.

Players can pair Elite Barbarians with low-elixir cards like Arrows and Zap to deal with an enemy's horde of soldiers. Additionally, this card can be utilized with anti-air cards like Witch and Minions.

