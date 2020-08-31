5 best creative mods for Minecraft

Minecraft gained unprecedented popularity when first released to the public, and remains one of the best games of all time, with a dedicated fan following. One key feature that helped propel it to fame was the building aspect, and the relative creative freedom that every player got to experience.

So it should be no surprise to anyone that a lot of the mods made for Minecraft focus on enhancing that very creative spirit. The creative mode of the game, while exceptionally fun to play, has started feeling just a tiny bit stale when a player has been playing the game for a long time.

That’s where this fantastic array of mods come into the picture, which you can easily use to take your building experience up a few notches.

Five best creative mods for Minecraft

1) Essential Modern Construction Block HD

EMCB (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

The Essential Modern Construction Block HD or EMCB HD is an essential mod for any builder who loves to create clean-cut and sleek, modern homes. Whether you’re building a mansion or an entire city, you will need the ultra-modern and high-resolution blocks of this pack, which adds over 250 HD blocks with different textures and colours.

These blocks also include brick patterns and wall patterns, as well as variations of slabs and stairs — basically every block you will ever need to make the best modern build ever.

2) MrCrayfish’s Furniture Mod

What’s a good build without the right furniture added to spruce it up? Furniture is not something that vanilla Minecraft is big on. Except, of course, its beds, used more for killing the Ender Dragon than as a piece of furniture, and this mod is your best friend when it comes to furnishing your builds.

With furniture ranging from kitchen sinks, islands, sofas, double beds, tables, etc. to an entire outdoor update with amazing patio tables and chairs, this mod is the solution to all your fittings woes.

3) Dawn of Time: Builder Edition

Japanese builds (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

The point of this mod is to include cultural diversity into the creative world of Minecraft. When creating your spectacular builds, you can now try and fashion them after one of the three historical cultures supported by this particular mod — Japanese, French, and Mayan.

So now, when you start building, instead of just making generic Minecraft-style villages, you can create a traditional Japanese house, a French villa, or a Mayan pyramid. The mod gets regular updates, and you can hope for even more cultures to be added in the future.

4) My Creative Tools

My Creative Tools (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

Every builder needs the right tools, and the My Creative Tools mod gives you precisely those. There are some generic but handy tools like the Copy Paste tool, but also extremely particular tools that are quite ingenious. How many times have you been clicking around trying to place blocks but instead ended up breaking the ones already placed?

Well, this mod has the Block Eraser tool, without which you cannot delete blocks, making building a more seamless process in the game. There’s also a magic wand to help you change the colour of blocks, even after they have been placed!

5) Modern Arch

Modern Arch (Image credits: Planet Minecraft)

To call this mod, a simple furniture one, would be to insult the hard work its creator put into it. The Modern Arch mod is stunning, so much so that it is hard to tell whether you’re even playing Minecraft anymore.

It has exceptionally realistic graphics and the furniture options that it adds to your game look like something out of real life. Every texture is sleek and vibrant, adding a superbly modern look to any of your creations. If you’re someone who loves building homes in Minecraft, this mod is a must-try!