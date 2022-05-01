5 best daggers in Elden Ring and where to find them

Daggers are interesting weapons that players can obtain in Elden Ring. These weapons are extremely short ranged and cannot be used in head-to-head confrontations.

Instead, dagger users need to take a sneaky approach and try landing critical hits on the enemy for maximum efficiency. Thus, there is no doubt that these are some of the hardest to use weapons in the entire game.

In any case, Elden Ring offers quite a wide variety when it comes to daggers that players can use. In this article, a list of five very powerful daggers has been provided that every gamer who wants to use this weapon-type must have in their inventory.

Every dagger that players should try chasing in Elden Ring

1) Misericorde

Amongst all the daggers that Elden Ring has to offer, Misericorde is probably one of the best in the entire game. This is because Misericorde has arguably one of the longest ranges amongst all others in its weapon class.

The weapon can also be infused with Ashes of War, which means the versatility of this one can get enhanced by a lot. Lastly, the weapon has 140 critical damage, which in all probability, is the highest amongst every other weapon in the entire game.

Location: Obtained from Stormveil Castle.

2) Bloodstained Dagger

It is quite an established factor at this point that the Bleed status effect is absolutely broken in Elden Ring. Thus, any weapon that has Bleed as passive is considered viable for usage in the game.

Such is the case with Bloodstained Dagger as well, though the weapon offers a little bit more than that. This weapon has scales on strength which is quite surprising indeed as it requires only nine of the aforementioned stat to wield.

In any case, this strength scaling, accompanied with the Bleed effect, allows for a variety of builds with this weapon.

Location: Rare drop from Demi-human chiefs.

3) Black Knife

This is a dagger that players can use if they are going for faith builds in Elden Ring. However, it is highly recommended that even non-faith users try this weapon out at least once as it is outright broken.

Black Knife has a special skill called Blade of Death. When used, players will fire projectiles that not only reduce the target’s total health pool, but also deal damage over time.

This skill is outright broken against end-game bosses, and considering it has as much range as other spells and incantations, players can always maintain a safe distance. The only issue with this weapon is that it cannot be enchanted or infused by any means.

Location: Defeat Black Knife Assassin in Sainted Hero's Grave.

4) Reduvia

Reduvia is another weapon in Elden Ring that is extremely good for dealing Bleed damage to enemies. This dagger is often considered one of the strongest early-to-mid-game weapons out there by the player base.

This is because its weapon art Reduvia Blood Blade shoots projectiles similar to Black Knife and inflicts Bleed very fast. The only issue is that the range on this one is not that good.

Apart from that, even though Reduvia falls off towards the end-game, players can continue to use it as a pocket pick.

Location: Defeat Bloody Finger Nerijus in Limgrave.

5) Scorpion's Stinger

The final weapon on this list, Scorpion's Stinger, is something that is extremely good at inflicting Scarlet Rot in the game.

Ideally, rot is quite strong and considering the weapon has a really good dexterity scaling, gamers can use it for builds related to the same.

Location: Grand Cloister.

