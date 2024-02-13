In the Clash Royale Power of Love event, players encounter the Love buff spawning every 15 seconds on their side of the arena. When a unit picks it up, it emits Love pulses and temporarily converts nearby enemy units into allies who attack their own base. This dynamic mechanic challenges players to strategically time unit spawns and movements to capitalize on the Love buff's effects. Quick thinking and adaptability are essential for success in this unique event.

As this limited-time event draws to a close on February 19, it's crucial to assemble the right deck to dominate the battlefield. This article provides the five best decks in the Clash Royale Power of Love event.

What are the 5 best decks for Clash Royale Power of Love event?

1) Ramming Force deck

Ramming force deck (Image via Supercell)

This deck consist of following cards:

Battle Ram

P.E.K.K.A

Magic Archer

Royal Ghost

Poison

Electro Wizard

Bandit, Zap

Average elixir cost: 3.9

This deck combines brute force with strategic precision. Utilize the Battle Ram and the P.E.K.K.A for powerful pushes, while supporting them with the Magic Archer and the Electro Wizard.

The Royal Ghost adds a sneaky element to surprise your opponents, and the Bandit serves as a versatile attacker in Clash Royale Power of Love event. Poison and Zap provide essential spell support for clearing enemy units and maintaining control over the battlefield.

2) Firecracker-Princess deck

Firecracker-Princess deck (Image via Supercell)

The Firecracker-Princess deck is made up of following cards:

Evolved Firecracker

Princess

Bandit

Little Prince

Arrows

Lumberjack

Royal Giant

Hog Rider

Average elixir cost: 3.6

Harness the power of ranged and melee attackers with this versatile deck in the Clash Royale Power of Love event. The Evolved Firecracker and the Princess offer formidable ranged support, while the Bandit and the Hog Rider lead aggressive assaults.

The Royal Giant serves as a reliable tank, backed up by the abilities of Little Prince in Clash Royale. Arrows and Lumberjack provide crowd control and added offensive capabilities, ensuring your dominance on the battlefield.

3) Hog-Miner deck

Hog-Miner deck (Image via Supercell)

The Hog-Miner deck consist of following cards:

Evolved Firecracker

Hog Rider

Mighty Miner

Earthquake

Goblins

Ice Spirit

The Log

Bomb Tower

Average elixir cost: 2.9

Control the battlefield with this deck focused on disruption and swift strikes. The Hog Rider and the Mighty Miner are your primary offensive units, while the Evolved Firecracker provides ranged support.

The Earthquake serves as both a spell for damaging structures and controlling enemy movement in the Clash Royale Power of Love event. Goblins and Ice Spirit offer cheap yet effective defensive options, complemented by The Log and Bomb Tower for additional crowd control and defensive capabilities.

4) Skeleton-Ram deck

Skeleton-Ram deck (Image via Supercell)

The Skeleton-Ram deck combines following list of cards:

Skeleton Barrel

Hog Rider

Battle Ram

Tornado

Sparky

Clone

Lightning

Zap

Average Elixir Cost: 4.1

Unleash chaos upon your foes with this unpredictable deck designed for devastating pushes. The Skeleton Barrel and the Hog Rider are your main offensive threats in this Clash Royale Power of Love event, while the Battle Ram adds another layer of pressure.

The Tornado synergizes well with the Sparky, allowing you to clump enemy units together for maximum impact. The Clone can amplify the power of your pushes, catching opponents off guard, while Lightning and Zap provide essential spell support for clearing defensive units and structures.

5) Knightly Dominion deck

Knightly dominion deck (Image via Supercell)

This deck is dominated by the Mega Knight and consist of following cards:

Skeleton Barrel

Mega Knight

Miner

Inferno Dragon

Goblin Gang

Spear Goblins

Bats

Zap

Average Elixir Cost: 3.3

Dominate the battlefield with this well-rounded deck featuring a mix of ground and air units. The Mega Knight serves as a formidable tank and area damage dealer, supported by the Skeleton Barrel and the Miner for relentless assaults.

The Inferno Dragon offers high single-target damage, while Goblin Gang, Spear Goblins, and Bats swarm and harass your opponents during the Clash Royale Power of Love event. The Zap provides essential spell support for clearing enemy swarms and resetting Inferno Towers and Dragons.

In conclusion, success in the Clash Royale Power of Love event demands both adept gameplay and thoughtful deck construction. Using above mentioned decks, along with some Clash Royale beginners tips, will undoubtedly equip you for the challenges that await in this special event.

