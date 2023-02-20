5 best defensive spell combinations in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to choose from various spells to fend off their foes. One can head into battle offensively or opt for a defensive approach. Hogwarts Legacy allows the flexibility to switch between tactics on the fly without repercussions.

Players must therefore leverage this aspect to vary their approach in every battle. Protego, Stupefy, and others are great defense spells, but one can use them combined with Depulso, Glacius, and more. Although players will often face a swarm of enemies, certain spell combinations can be potent defense mechanisms.

Stupefy - Depulso, Disillusionment Charm - Petrificus Totalus, and three more great defensive spell combinations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy features a variety of side content, including clearing out bandit camps, assisting characters, and solving puzzles. Players can approach combat scenarios using a combination of spells rather than sticking with a single attack pattern. While the game boasts several offensive spells, one can still play it defensively.

Players can acquire spells by playing the main missions and by partaking in the assignment quests from the professors at Hogwarts. This comprehensive guide covers all assignments and their rewards in Hogwarts Legacy.

The following are some of the best defensive spell combinations to try out:

1) Stupefy and Depulso

Stupefy allows players to stun their enemies. In a sticky situation, one can even follow up with Depulso. This spell pushes the foe away from the caster. This Stupefy-Depulso allows players to create some gap between themselves and their foes and is especially effective in crowd control. Furthermore, it allows players to plan their next move.

2) Disillusionment Charm and Petrificus Totalus

Players can turn invisible and sneak around the enemy using the Disillusionment Charm. It gives them a chance to defeat their foes with Petrificus Totalus. Knocking out enemies before engaging them in combat is a very effective defensive strategy. Additionally, players can enhance their ability to use Petrificus Totalus on multiple enemies by investing talent points in Petrificus Totalus Mastery, which has a minimum level requirement of 22.

3) Glacius and Depulso

Glacius is an excellent spell to freeze and halt weaker enemies in their spot. Players can go a step further and hurl them away with Depuslo. Enemies afflicted by Glacius tend to receive more damage after being hit with a follow-up spell. One can therefore use Depulso to not only create some space in the battle but also deal extra damage.

4) Glacius and Petrificus Totalus

Petrificus Totalus can be used with Glacius to take down an enemy defensively. Players must cast Glacius to freeze their foes and then approach them to trigger the Petrificus Totalus prompt. One should note that this combination only works best in one-on-one battles. Trolls and other stronger enemies can’t be defeated with this trick. Weaker enemies are the ideal target for this defensive combo.

5) Levioso and Depulso

Levioso is an excellent spell to single out an aggressive opponent by levitating it. Once in the air, the foe is vulnerable, and players can cast Depulso to propel them away. This creates more room for players to focus on other attackers. The advantage of using Depulso against a swarm of enemies is that the thrown target can even hit other foes.

More about Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to choose a viable approach in combat. Players can explore the five best offensive spells if they wish to wreak havoc on their enemies. The title features a variety of bandit camps scattered across the open world. Players can test out various spell combinations and have fun defeating enemies in style.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with fairly positive reviews. Players can create their characters and choose from various clothing items to boost their stats. Despite the absence of any fan-favorite characters, Hogwarts Legacy delivers a robust RPG experience with thematic gameplay elements akin to the Harry Potter movies.

