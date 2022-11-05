5 best depictions of mythology in video games

The relationship between video games and mythology has been a long and fruitful one.

From early video games like Zork and Dungeons & Dragons to more modern titles like God of War and Assassin's Creed, mythology has been a source of inspiration for developers. In turn, video games have provided a new and exciting way for people to engage with ancient myths and legends.

Games are the perfect way to bring these stories to life. They allow players to step into the shoes of their favorite heroes and experience the story firsthand.

Moreover, games are constantly evolving. With each new generation of consoles, developers are able to create richer and more immersive worlds.

In this article, we will explore five of the best depictions of mythology in video games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

1) God of War

God of War has an excellent representation of Greek mythology. It tells the story of Kratos, who is often portrayed as a fierce and violent warrior. However, he is also known for his wisdom and intelligence.

In the series, Kratos is often seen fighting against mythical creatures, such as the Hydra, and he also has to contend with the gods themselves. While the games do take some liberties with the source material, they generally stay true to the spirit of the myths.

As a result, fans of Greek mythology appreciate the God of War games for their faithfulness (mostly) to the original stories.

2) Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is another game based on Greek mythology. It is set in the time of the Peloponnesian War and follows the story of Kassandra or Alexios, a Spartan warrior who goes on a journey to become the ultimate assassin.

The game features a lot of famous characters from Greek mythology, such as Zeus, Athena, and Hercules. It also includes many well-known locations like Mount Olympus and the Temple of Zeus.

3) Hades

In Hades, players control Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he tries to escape from the Underworld. The game is set in the Greek underworld, and its art style is heavily inspired by Greek mythology.

Hades is a rogue-like dungeon crawler. This means that each time players die, they start back at the beginning. However, they can keep certain items and power-ups between runs.

The game does an excellent job of depicting Greek myths. The gods are shown as powerful and often capricious beings, capable of good and evil. They often interfere in the affairs of mortals, either helping them or hindering them.

Hades does an excellent job of conveying the sense that the gods are real and that they can have a huge impact on the lives of mortals.

4) Age of Mythology

In Age of Mythology, players take on the role of one of nine ancient civilizations, each with its own pantheon of gods. These civilizations are based on real-world cultures, and the game showcases the gods of these cultures.

Age of Mythology depicts these gods and their interactions with mortals in a way that is heavily influenced by these stories. This is most apparent in the game's campaign mode, where the player is often tasked with completing objectives that are based on real myths.

5) Immortals Fenyx Rising

In Immortals Fenyx Rising, players take on the role of Fenyx, a winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods from the evil Typhon.

Along the way, Fenyx will encounter many famous figures from Greek mythology, including Achilles, Prometheus, and Pandora.

While the game does take some liberties with the source material, it does a good job of depicting the various myths and legends that make up the Greek pantheon.

