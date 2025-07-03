5 best discounted Capcom titles to try currently on Steam

The Capcom mid-year sale is live on Steam. Whether you enjoy survival horror, hack-and-slash, or amazing narrations, there's something available at a discounted price for everyone. Even if you use a low- or mid-spec PC, many of them still run surprisingly well.
Here are the best Capcom games you can grab during this sale.
Note: This list is subjective and in no particular order.
5 best Capcom Mid-Year Deals on Steam
1) Resident Evil 4 (2023)
Resident Evil 4 rebuilds the original title with modern visuals and controls. You play Leon, who is on a mission to rescue the president's daughter in a mysterious village full of threats. If you're a fan of the horror genre, this game is worth a shot. It is well optimized and doesn't demand a highly powerful PC to run smoothly.
- Current price: $19.99
$39.99(50% off)
- Purchase: Via Steam
2) Devil May Cry 5 (2019)
Devil May Cry 5 has seen a surge in popularity since the release of the Devil May Cry anime on Netflix. You play three unique characters — Neo, Dante, and V — and all of them have different playstyles. The visuals of Devil May Cry 5 still hold up, despite being a six years old.
- Current price: $19.99
$39.99(50% off)
- Purchase: Via Steam
3) Monster Hunter: World (2018)
Monster Hunter: World is famous for its vast open world, gigantic monsters, and co-op gameplay. It features hundreds of hours of gameplay and a deep progression system that will keep you hooked.
Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest installment in the franchise, is also on sale. However, it's not on this list for two reasons: the discount is just 20% and it demands really strong hardware to run.
- Current price: $9.89
$29.99(67% off)
- Purchase: Via Steam
4) Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (2017)
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard reinvented the Resident Evil series with its first-person perspective and intense atmosphere. You play as Ethan Winters, who is searching for his missing wife in a mysterious and huge mansion. The game has amazing visuals and one of the best horror storylines.
For those wondering why Resident Evil 8 Village isn't on the list, that's because it continues the story of Biohazard. Thus, it's highly recommended to try Resident Evil 7 first.
- Current price: $7.99
$19.99(80% off)
- Purchase: Via Steam
5) Okami HD (2017)
Okami HD is a unique action-adventure game inspired by Japanese mythology. You play Amaterasu, the goddess of the sun, in a beautifully cel-shaded world that looks like a live painting. The game is currently available at half price, but it has seen even bigger discounts up to 75% off, so you could wait to see if it gets cheaper, but there's no guarantee.
- Current price: $9.99
$19.99(50% off)
- Purchase: Via Steam
That concludes the list of best deals on Capcom titles. The sale is live until July 10, 2025, after which the prices will most likely return to normal.
