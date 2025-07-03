5 best discounted Capcom titles to try currently on Steam

The Capcom mid-year sale is live on Steam. Whether you enjoy survival horror, hack-and-slash, or amazing narrations, there's something available at a discounted price for everyone. Even if you use a low- or mid-spec PC, many of them still run surprisingly well.

Ad

Here are the best Capcom games you can grab during this sale.

Note: This list is subjective and in no particular order.

5 best Capcom Mid-Year Deals on Steam

1) Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 rebuilds the original title with modern visuals and controls. You play Leon, who is on a mission to rescue the president's daughter in a mysterious village full of threats. If you're a fan of the horror genre, this game is worth a shot. It is well optimized and doesn't demand a highly powerful PC to run smoothly.

Ad

Trending

Current price: $19.99 $39.99 (50% off)

(50% off) Purchase: Via Steam

2) Devil May Cry 5 (2019)

Devil May Cry 5 (Image via Capcom)

Devil May Cry 5 has seen a surge in popularity since the release of the Devil May Cry anime on Netflix. You play three unique characters — Neo, Dante, and V — and all of them have different playstyles. The visuals of Devil May Cry 5 still hold up, despite being a six years old.

Ad

Current price: $19.99 $39.99 (50% off)

(50% off) Purchase: Via Steam

3) Monster Hunter: World (2018)

Monster Hunters: World (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter: World is famous for its vast open world, gigantic monsters, and co-op gameplay. It features hundreds of hours of gameplay and a deep progression system that will keep you hooked.

Ad

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest installment in the franchise, is also on sale. However, it's not on this list for two reasons: the discount is just 20% and it demands really strong hardware to run.

Current price: $9.89 $29.99 (67% off)

(67% off) Purchase: Via Steam

4) Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (2017)

Resident Evil 7 (Image via Capcom)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard reinvented the Resident Evil series with its first-person perspective and intense atmosphere. You play as Ethan Winters, who is searching for his missing wife in a mysterious and huge mansion. The game has amazing visuals and one of the best horror storylines.

Ad

For those wondering why Resident Evil 8 Village isn't on the list, that's because it continues the story of Biohazard. Thus, it's highly recommended to try Resident Evil 7 first.

Current price: $7.99 $19.99 (80% off)

(80% off) Purchase: Via Steam

5) Okami HD (2017)

Okami HD (Image via Capcom)

Okami HD is a unique action-adventure game inspired by Japanese mythology. You play Amaterasu, the goddess of the sun, in a beautifully cel-shaded world that looks like a live painting. The game is currently available at half price, but it has seen even bigger discounts up to 75% off, so you could wait to see if it gets cheaper, but there's no guarantee.

Ad

Current price: $9.99 $19.99 (50% off)

(50% off) Purchase: Via Steam

That concludes the list of best deals on Capcom titles. The sale is live until July 10, 2025, after which the prices will most likely return to normal.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.