5 best DMRs in Escape from Tarkov (Patch 0.16)

There are many DMRs in Escape from Tarkov. This weapon class only features single-fire mode and can use the game's best ammo type. So, even if you miss the crucial headshots, the ammo can shred through the opponent’s armor, allowing you to secure the elimination. If you prefer more of a laid-back and slow gameplay in most raids, DMRs are the best choice.

We list five of the best DMRs in Escape from Tarkov you should use in Patch 0.16.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

5 best DMRs in Escape from Tarkov you should use in Patch 0.16

1) MK-18

This is one of the best DMRs in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

By far, the MK-18 is one of the best DMRs in Escape from Tarkov. The weapon uses the .338 Lapua Magnum shots and can deal an exceptional amount of damage with each bullet. Although the gun can easily secure eliminations, it features a significant amount of recoil. So, you'll have to wait a bit in between two shots.

The MK-18 can be unlocked by eliminating one of the bosses, Shturman, 20 times when you have Jaeger’s “Hunter” quest active. After completing this mission, the gun will become available in the aforementioned Trader’s catalog.

2) G28

G28 in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

After the MK-18, the G28 secures the second place on this list. This gun is one of the stable DMRs that can help you easily secure eliminations. Since the G28 uses 7.62 mm x 51 mm ammunition, it can shoot bullets like M80, M61, M62 Tracer Rounds, and more.

As the M80 doesn't fare well against high-tier armor plates, it gets the job done if you know which spots to shoot. On the other hand, M61 and M62 Tracer Rounds are exceptionally good ammo you should pair with the gun for ideal results.

Moreover, unlocking the G28 is quite easy as all you have to do is complete one of Mechanic’s tasks — “Shooter Born In Heaven.”

3) SR-25

SR-25 in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

In Patch 0.16, the SR-25 is considered one of the best DMRs. Like the G28, this weapon utilizes 7.62 mm x 5 mm ammunition, meaning it has access to M80, M61, M62 Tracer Rounds, BCP FMJ, and more. Since this DMR can be equipped with most AR-15 attachments, building one SR-25 is quite expensive.

The SR-25 can be unlocked by leveling up Peacekeeper’s Loyalty to Level 3 and isn't locked behind a mission. Hence, you will can use this weapon quite early in the wipe.

4) RSASS

RSASS in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

The RSASS is the best marksman rifle for engaging in CQB or long-range fights. Although the weapon is decently sized, depending on the map you are going to, you can change the build to equip a short barrel for better ergonomics.

Since RSASS also features the 7.62 mm x 51 mm caliber, it can use the same bullets as other DMRs in Escape from Tarkov such as the G28 and SR-25. In Patch 0.16, the weapon can be acquired from Peacekeeper Loyalty Level 4 after completing one of his tasks, “Wet Job Part 5.”

5) SVDS

SVDS in Escape from Tarkov (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Battlestate Games)

Lastly, the SVDS secures the fifth spot on this list. While it isn't on par with the aforementioned DMRs in Escape from Tarkov, it still packs a punch as it uses the 7.62 mm x 54 mm caliber ammunition. Although the weapon is not very viable in late wipes, it is still a good option for early to mid-wipe raids.

Moreover, a fully built SVDS costs a significant amount of money as you have to completely switch the mount, stock, sights, and more.

