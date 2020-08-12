Enchantments in Minecraft can be used to upgrade your weapons, tools and armour in the game. They will come in handy when you want to deal more damage while fighting off various monsters or when you want to collect resources more efficiently.

To be able to enchant your tools, weapons or armour in Minecraft, you must first craft an enchantment table. Using the enchantment table to upgrade your gear is basically like crafting recipes. However, one important ingredient for every enchantment recipe is lapis lazuli, which is usually found in the depths of the game's caves.

Once you have your enchantment table and lapis lazuli all set, here are a few enchantments that you can try your hand at.

5 best enchantments in Minecraft

#1 Mending (max. Rank 1)

Mending enchantment (Image credits: Aser Gaming, Youtube)

It can be quite tedious to keep repairing your broken tools and weapons in Minecraft. The Mending enchantment is here to help you with this problem and is best applied to tools and weapons that you frequently use. This enchantment makes sure that the experience you collect while mining or fighting enemies goes into automatically mending the tool or weapon.

#2 Fortune (max. Rank 3)

Fortune enchantment (Image credits: PlopNofear, Youtube)

Fortune is a great enchantment that saves you a few extra trips for resource collection. If applied to your mining and resource-gathering tools, the Fortune enchantment allows you to collect more resources from one block than you normally would. This is also great for collecting rarer elements in Minecraft.

Advertisement

#3 Sharpness (max. Rank 5)

Sharpness enchantment (Image credits: WikiHow)

The Sharpness enchantment lets you finish off your enemies faster, saving you more time for resource-gathering and building. It adds a boost to the melee damage that your weapon makes, and is, thus, used best on weapons like a sword or an axe. Killing off enemies in Minecraft cannot get any easier than this.

#4 Protection (max. Rank 4)

Protection enchantment (Image credits: Reddit)

As the name suggests, this enchantment protects you and your armour from extreme damage. If your armour has been enchanted by Protection while fighting off monsters, you will be able to absorb more damage without hurting yourself. So, definitely use this enchantment on your armour before your next Minecraft boss fight.

#5 Efficiency (max. Rank 5)

Efficiency enchantment (Image credits: camtheyellowgiraffe, Youtube)

Your tools must be as efficient as possible for your Minecraft gameplay to flourish. This is where the Efficiency enchantment comes to the rescue. You can apply this enchantment to your pickaxe, axe, or shovel, and get to gathering resources as it will now be a much faster process than before.