5 best F2P weapons in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has various 4-star and 5-star weapons that can be obtained by pulling on the Character or Weapon banners. Furthermore, players can also get special blueprints for crafting 4-star weapons after completing the World Quests and other pre-requirements.

These craftable items will not be featured on the banners, and players will require additional materials such as ores and billets to craft them. Other weapons, such as The Catch, can only be obtained via fishing.

This article will list the details of the best F2P weapons in Genshin Impact, along with the prerequisites to obtain them.

Best free-to-play weapons in Genshin Impact

1) "The Catch"

"The Catch" polearm (Image via HoYoverse)

The Catch is the best F2P polearm, and can be used on various characters like Xiangling, Raiden Shogun, Yun Jin, Shenhe, Thoma, and Rosaria, among others. This weapon is great for characters who use their Elemental Burst to deal a majority of their personal damage.

To obtain Refinement 1 for The Catch, players will need to collect six Raimei Angelfish, 20 Golden Koi, and 20 Rusty Koi. The first kind of fish is only available in the Tatarasuna area of the Inazuma region, while the others can be found in various fishing spots in Teyvat. After collecting the required fish, players can exchange them for this weapon after interacting with the NPC, Kujirai Momiji, located near Inazuma City.

The passive effect of this polearm increases the damage of the character's Elemental Burst, along with buffing the Crit rate for the Burst DMG. Furthermore, since it has an Energy Recharge sub-stat, it would be great for units like Xiangling or Raiden Shogun who have high ER requirements.

2) Prototype Amber

Prototype Amber catalyst (Image via HoYoverse)

Prototype Amber is a craftable catalyst that can be used on Baizhu, Kokomi, Barbara, and Neuvillette. The secondary sub-stat for this weapon is HP, so it is viable for any HP-scaling-based unit. This weapon can be directly crafted from the Blacksmith in Mondstadt, Wagner.

Characters equipped with this catalyst can regenerate Energy after using their Elemental Bursts. Furthermore, this weapon also provides minor healing ticks to all party members after the equipping character uses their Burst. Due to the sub-stat and passive effect, Neuvillette can use this weapon in Furina teams, since it also provides a little bit of teamwide healing.

3) Kitain Cross Spear

Kitain Cross Spear (Image via HoYoverse)

Kitain Cross Spear is a forgeable polearm, and its blueprint can be obtained after completing Orobashi's Legacy: Part V World Quest. It is a good 4-star weapon option for characters such as Cyno, Ineffa, Emilie, Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Thoma, and Yaoyao.

The sub-stat for this weapon is Elemental Mastery (EM), so this polearm can be used on characters who deal increased damage with more EM. Furthermore, the equipped characters' Elemental Skill damage is also increased due to its passive. They can also regenerate some Energy particles after hitting opponents with their Elemental Skills.

4) Fleuve Cendre Ferryman

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman sword (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a 4-star sword, which can be obtained by exchanging fish from the NPC Delaroche at the Fontaine Fishing Association. To get Refinement 1 for this weapon, players need to collect these fish:

Maintenance Mek: Platinum Collection x2

Rippling Heartfeather Bass x5

Blazing Heartfeather Bass x5

Streaming Axe Marlin x6

All of these fish are available to collect from various fishing spots throughout the Fontaine region. This weapon is viable for Furina, Albedo, Kamisato Ayato, Kaeya, Jean, Bennett, and Xingqiu. The secondary stat of this sword is Energy Recharge, and characters with high ER requirements can use it.

This 4-star sword increases the Elemental Skill crit rate and the Energy recharge stat after the equipped character uses their Elemental Skill. Thus, characters who deal a majority of their damage from their skills can use this weapon.

5) Hamayumi

Hamayumi bow (Image via HoYoverse)

Hamayumi is a craftable bow, which is part of the Amethyst series from the Inazuma region. To get the blueprint for this weapon, players will need to open Takashi's Mysterious Conch chests seven times.

The secondary stat for this bow is Attack percent, so it is viable on any DPS unit that scales off the ATK stats. Furthermore, the passive increases the Normal and Charged attack damage of the equipped characters. This effect is further increased if the equipped character's Energy reaches 100%.

Hamayumi is suitable for DPS characters like Tartaglia, Yoimiya, Ganyu, Lyney, Amber, and Tighnari.

