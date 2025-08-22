10 best special dishes in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, there are various dishes for boosting your characters' Attack, HP, Crit rate, or Crit damage. You also have other items for reviving and restoring HP to the selected members. Each character also has a special signature dish that can only be prepared by them. You have a lower chance of obtaining these items even after using the required character.

These signature dishes offer better benefits than normal ones. Furthermore, the ingredients used for them are similar. However, to cook these special items, you must unlock the standard recipe for them and start preparing the dish while using the target character.

This article lists the top 10 best signature dishes to cook in Genshin Impact for various purposes.

Best signature dishes to cook in Genshin Impact

1) Gateau Debord: Magnifique

Gateau Debord: Magnifique dish in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the recipe for this dish, you must complete Escoffier's Story Quest. Furthermore, this is Escoffier's signature dish and a 4-star item. To make this dish, must collect Romaritime flowers, Bird Eggs, Flour, and Cream.

After consuming this item, all party members' base Attack is increased by 384, and their Crit rate is increased by 14% for 300 seconds. This is the best Attack-boosting signature dish in-game, as other items give you lesser base attack or Crit rate buffs.

2) "Pour la Justice"

"Pour la Justice" (Image via HoYoverse)

"Pour la Justice" is the signature dish of Furina. To obtain its recipe, you must buy a recipe called La Lettre à Focalors from the NPC Arouet, who is available at Cafe Lutece. To make this dish, you will need Bird eggs, Almonds, Coffee beans, and Flour.

This dish increases the max HP of all party members by 30% for 300 seconds. This effect is beneficial to increase the damage of characters like Yelan, Neuvillette, Furina, and Mualani.

3) Cubic Tricks

Cubic Tricks (Image via HoYoverse)

Cubic Tricks is one of the best signature dishes to increase the Crit rate and damage of all party members. It can only be cooked by using the character Lyney. To obtain this recipe, buy the Pate de Fruit item from the NPC called Louis. The ingredients needed for this recipe are Bulle fruits, Jam, and Sugar.

After consuming Cubic Tricks, the team members' Crit rate and damage are increased by 20% for 300 seconds.

4) Hearthfire's Trail

Hearthfire's Trail (Image via HoYoverse)

Hearthfire's Trail is Arlecchino's signature dish, and it falls under the recovery dish category, since you can restore the HP for a character using this item. To obtain it, however, you must reach Reputation level one in Fontaine. After doing this, you can receive the recipe for the typical dish, Steak Tartare.

The ingredients needed for this item in-game are Raw meat, Bird eggs, Onions, and Marcottes. This dish can restore 40% of the maximum HP plus an additional 2350 HP to the selected character.

5) Surveyor's Breakfast Sandwich

Surveyor's Breakfast Sandwich (Image via HoYoverse)

This item is Mika's signature dish, and to unlock its standard recipe, you must reach Reputation level four in the Mondstadt region. This item requires few ingredients to cook - only Bird eggs, Ham, and Flour.

After consuming this item, the base attack of all party members will be increased by 374 for 300 seconds. This dish can be used for any Attack-scaling characters, such as Arlecchino, Mavuika, Skirk, Kinich, among others.

6) Yearning

Yearning (Image via HoYoverse)

This is Collei's signature dish, and the recipe for its standard variant, Pita Pockets, can be obtained after completing the Archon Quest, Silent Seeker of Knowledge in Chapter 3, Act 1 of Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark. The ingredients required to cook the dish are Raw meat, Flour, Tomato, and Milk.

This is a recovery-based dish and provides the same effects as Arlecchino's signature dish, Hearthfire's Trail.

7) Cloud-Shrouded Jade

Cloud-Shrouded Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

Cloud-Shrouded Jade is Yunjin's signature dish, and you can obtain the recipe for its standard version, the Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup, from the Bubu Pharmacy for 2500 Mora. This item requires very few ingredients - Sugar, Bird egg, and Lotus head.

This dish falls under the Adventurer's dish category, which is mainly used to increase the stamina or decrease the stamina consumption of all characters. After consuming this signature dish, the sprinting stamina consumption of all party members is reduced by 25% for 1500 seconds. These buffs would be helpful during exploration, when you will have to sprint a lot.

8) Traditionally-Made Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake

Traditionally-Made Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake (Image via HoYoverse)

This is Faruzan's special dish, and its recipe can be purchased from the NPC Lambad at Lambad's Tavern in Sumeru City for 5000 mora. You will need Ajilenakh nuts, Flour, and Jam to cook this recipe in-game.

This is a recovery dish, and you can use it to revive any of your fallen characters. Upon consumption, this dish revives the selected character and restores 20% of their max HP, along with an additional 1500 Health points.

9) A Prize Catch

A Prize Catch (Image via HoYoverse)

A Prize Catch is Tartaglia's signature dish, and to cook this item, you must obtain the recipe for the Calla Lily Seafood Soup from Sara, located at the Good Hunter restaurant in Mondstadt City. However, you will need to get to AR 30 to purchase it.

The ingredients required to make this dish are Crabs, Calla lilies, and Mint. This signature item increases the DEF stat of all party members by 282 for 300 seconds. It is helpful in increasing the DPS of characters like Noelle, Itto, Albedo, and Chiori.

10) Secret Art

Secret Art (Image via HoYoverse)

Secret Art is Citlali's special dish, and to get the recipe for its standard variant, Tatacos, you must talk to the NPC Chanca. The ingredients required to cook this dish in-game are Grainfruits, Shrimp meat, Cheese, and Onions.

Similar to the Traditionally-Made Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake, it can revive the selected character. The effects of this dish are similar to those of Faruzan's signature dish.

