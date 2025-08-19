Top 10 teams for Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss of Genshin Impact version 5.8 was updated with new buffs, enemies, and bosses on August 16, 2025. The Fluid Avatar of Lava, Burning-Aflame Wayob Manifestation, Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol, and Secret Source Automaton: Configuration Device are among some of the most formidable enemies in the Spiral Abyss for version 5.8.The Blessings of the Abyssal Moon was also changed to activate when characters trigger Hydro-related reactions. Recently, X user @hxg_Diluc shared some statistics regarding the most used characters and teams in version 5.8 Spiral Abyss.This article will list the top 10 most popular teams in Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss, based on player surveys.Most popular teams in Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral AbyssAs mentioned earlier, X user @hxg_Diluc recently shared statistics regarding the most used team compositions in the Genshin Impact 5.8 Spiral Abyss. This data is sourced from player-based surveys and is based on a sample size of 120,354 users.1) Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, BennettMavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, Bennett team comp (Image via HoYoverse)The most used team in this Spiral Abyss is Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, and Bennett, with an astounding 60.5% usage rate. This comp is excellent for the second half of Floor 12, since the Ley Line Disorder for this half increases the Nightsoul-aligned damage dealt to opponents. Although this half has some enemies with high Pyro Elemental-damage resistance, the team has enough damage to defeat them.Xilonen, Citlali, and Bennett are support units that buff the damage potential of Mavuika. Xilonen's Elemental Skill can also reduce enemies' Pyro resistance, which will further buff Mavuika's DPS.2) Neuvillette, Ineffa, Kaedehara Kazuha, FurinaNeuvillette, Furina, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Ineffa used team (Image via HoYoverse)The second most used team comps include Neuvillette, Furina, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Ineffa, with a high usage rate of 40.6%. Ineffa is highly efficient at breaking the shield of the Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol in Chamber 3 of the first half of Floor 12. The Ley Line Disorders also buff her off-field damage by a considerable margin.Neuvillette is excellent in the first half of Floor 12, since all three chambers consist of multiple enemy waves. Since he has a good AoE on his Charged attacks, he can deal damage to multiple enemies at once. Furina has good off-field damage and powerful buffs with her Elemental skill and Burst.Kazuha can hold the Viridescent Venerer artifact set to decrease enemies' resistance. He can also group enemies and give additional damage buffs to other characters.3) Neuvillette, Kaedehara Kazuha, Furina, OroronNeuvillette, Kaedehara Kazuha, Furina, Ororon team comp (Image via HoYoverse)Ororon is also a great unit to use against the Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol enemy for players who don't have Ineffa. Although this team comp has the third-highest usage rate, only 15.2% of players in the survey have used it.Since you can utilize the Electro-Charged reaction to break this boss' shield, Ororon would be great against it in the Spiral Abyss. The other characters in this team work similarly to the previous team comp. The only difference would be that this specific team would deal less damage than the previous one.4) Mavuika, Varesa, Chevreuse, IansanMavuika, Varesa, Chevreuse, Iansan team (Image via HoYoverse)The fourth most used team comp, with a usage rate of 14.3%, is the double-DPS Mavuika and Varesa team; this includes support characters like Chevreuse and Iansan. Chevreuse can reduce enemies' Pyro and Electro res and grant Attack buffs to all party members, which buffs the damage output of both Mavuika and Varesa.Iansan can also buff the Attack stats of DPS characters, and both DPS units in the team will benefit from these buffs. Furthermore, both Iansan and Chevreuse also provide defensive utility, as they can heal teammates.Lastly, Varesa is also great in this team, as she can benefit from Mavuika's off-field damage and the buffs from Chevreuse and Iansan. She has a lot of high-talent multipliers, and does not necessarily need to trigger Elemental reactions to deal substantial damage numbers.5) Raiden Shogun, Neuvillette, Kaedehara Kazuha, FurinaRaiden Shogun, Neuvillette, Kaedehara Kazuha, Furina team (Image via HoYoverse)Some players preferred using Raiden Shogun along with Neuvillette in the first half for Floor 12, which is also the fifth team comp on this list. She is a good sub-DPS character who has high elemental damage and application.Furthermore, she can also quickly generate Elemental particles for other characters in the party after using her Elemental Burst. So, players who have ER issues or who do not have Ineffa or Ororon have preferred to use this team comp, and it has a usage rate of 14%.6) Neuvillette, Ineffa, Xilonen, FurinaNeuvillette, Ineffa, Xilonen, Furina team comp (Image via HoYoverse)The sixth most used team comp, as voted by players, includes Neuvillette, Ineffa, Xilonen, and Furina with a usage rate of 13.2%. In this team, Xilonen reduces enemies' Hydro and Electro resistances. This would increase the damage of Neuvillette, Ineffa, and Furina.7) Mavuika, Mualani, Xilonen, CitlaliMavuika, Mualani, Xilonen, Citlali team comp (Image via HoYoverse)Another double DPS team, comprising Mavuika, Mualani, Xilonen, and Citlali, also has a decent usage rate with 9.4%, and is ranked seventh on the list. Mavuika benefits from support characters like Xilonen and Citlali, since they buff her damage by a considerable margin.Since Mavuika's Elemental Skill has off-field Pyro application and damage, Mualani can utilize it to consistently trigger the Vaporize reaction for each of her special attacks on her Elemental Skill. This further increases the damage dealt by Mualani and Mavuika.8) Arlecchino, Xilonen, Citlali, BennettArlecchino, Xilonen, Citlali, Bennett team comp (Image via HoYoverse)The current Spiral Abyss does not have good buffs for Arlecchino. And yet, one of her premium team comps (with Xilonen, Citlali, and Bennett) has a decent usage rate of 8.8%.Since Xilonen and Citlali can reduce the Pyro resistance of enemies, Arlecchino can effectively deal more damage. Bennett can also provide additional Attack buffs for Arlecchino, which will increase her DPS.9) Skirk, Escoffier, Shenhe, FurinaSkirk, Escoffier, Shenhe, Furina team (Image via HoYoverse)Skirk's premium squad, which includes Escoffier, Shenhe, and Furina, also has a decent usage rate of 8.6%, even if the Ley Line Disorders will not buff her damage. Since Floor 12 does not have enemies with Cryo or Hydro shields, some players have used this team to clear the new 5.8 Spiral Abyss easily.Escoffier reduces the Cryo resistance of enemies, and Shenhe, along with Furina, have various damage buffs in their kit. Thus, Skirk can still deal high damage numbers with this team comp to clear Floor 12 of this Spiral Abyss.10) Neuvillette, Kaedehara Kazuha, Furina, Kuki ShinobuNeuvillette, Kaedehara Kazuha, Furina, Kuki Shinobu team (Image via HoYoverse)Ranked in the last position, players who do not possess Ineffa, Ororon, or Raiden Shogun preferred Kuki Shinobu in the Neuvillette, Kazuha, Furina team. She is a decent substitute for those who do not have the above characters. Although her damage is negligible, she has good healing ability and off-field Electro application with her Elemental Skill.Since this team has a usage rate of 8%, players have been able to clear all chambers in the first half of Floor 12 with it. Kuki is also useful to trigger the Electro-Charged reaction, which can deplete the shield of the Battle-Hardened Pipilpan Idol enemy easily.