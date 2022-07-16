5 best fantasy games from the 2010s (and 5 best futuristic titles)

The 2010s were an incredible time for both fantasy games and futuristic titles. The eighth generation of consoles featured the PS4 Pro, the Xbox One X, and the Nintendo Switch coming out as the powerhouses of the decade.

This era brought some of the biggest and most satisfying games. When it came to fantasy games and futuristic titles in the 2010s, fans had plenty to be excited about.

What are the 5 best fantasy games from the 2010s?

5) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

The 2010s were a great time for Bethesda in both futuristic titles and fantasy games. They released a series of classics, the most popular among them being The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The title starts off with a bang, with a dragon showing up and wreaking havoc.

It is revealed that the players are the Dragonborn, and it is up to them to use the power of dragon speech and defeat the evil Alduin. It is a vast open world, giving players the opportunity to play and explore however they see fit.

Players can wander off the beaten path, and the game has so many mods that it can become anything it wants. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim can even be played multiplayer now, thanks to the Skyrim Together mod.

It is an RPG that refuses to go away and remains one of the most memorable fantasy games.

4) Divinity: Original Sin 2 (2017)

Divnity: Original Sin 2 has players exploring a vast, gorgeous world as a Sourceror of Rivellon, but the Divine Order captures them. Featuring some excellent tactical combat, it can be played alone or with friends. It has far more character creation options than Skyrim and gives players a ton of control over their experience.

Larian Studios put together a memorable RPG in Divinity: Original Sin 2, and it even had multiple endings with major consequences attached.

On top of all of this, it was an incredibly successful Kickstarter game, showing that the platform can help terrific games come to life.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

CD PROJEKT RED took the Witcher franchise and created something special with it. It currently has a single and multiplayer game in GWENT, but in 2015, there was The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In one of the best fantasy games of the decade, players controlled Geralt of Rivia as he battled evil.

The title also explores the concept of having and protecting a family, which tugged on many people’s heartstrings. It is a huge open world where players can complete contracts, meet other characters, battle with powerful foes, and more.

It is a game that allows players to do so much even before the DLC, and has fans of fantasy games enchanted to this day.

2) Fire Emblem: Three Houses (2019)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses did a great deal to make Fire Emblem a household name again. Alongside carving a name for itself in the best fantasy games of the 2010s, it is also the best turn-based strategy title to be released.

The Black Eagles house had an optional branching storyline, taking the game to a darker, more interesting direction. With the option to turn permadeath off, players can learn more about what makes the characters tick and can risk their lives in every turn-based strategy battle.

As the best Fire Emblem experience and one of the finest fantasy games, it was good enough to get its own Musou alternate storyline in Fire Emblem: Three Hopes.

1) Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (2018)

It had been years since fans got to play a new mainline entry in the Dragon Quest franchise, and DQXI did not disappoint. Some of the story beats will feel familiar, but this three-act game goes from happiness to tragedy in the blink of an eye.

What starts off as a hero going to meet a king turns dark and worrisome. A game with incredible twists and turns, the ending, while predictable, is still quite satisfying. Then there is the Switch release, which adds a separate 2D retro mode and other content.

Dragon Quest XI is easily the best title of the franchise and one of the best fantasy games that came out of the 2010s. It might look cute and colorful, but behind that cheerful visage lies a dark and sad story.

5 futuristic titles that need to be remembered from the 2010s

5) Mass Effect 2 (2010)

There are many who claim that Mass Effect 2 is their favorite futuristic game. One of the best features of Mass Effect 2 is that any decision taken by a player has long-reaching consequences, not just in this game, but in the sequel as well.

There are some incredible missions in the game, and it did a lot to build on the success of the first Mass Effect title.

4) Fallout: New Vegas (2010)

Fallout shifting to an action RPG was not a move that was loved by the entire fanbase. However, Fallout: New Vegas was an amazing addition to 2010s’ list of futuristic titles. Set in the titular New Vegas, the protagonist, called The Courier, has to figure out who shot and buried them.

Fallout: New Vegas becomes a tale of revenge, recovering the package, and of course, getting wrapped up in a conflict that will determine the fate of the Mojave Desert and New Vegas itself. It is a step forward in every aspect from Fallout 3, from gameplay to the writing, and the world itself.

Players’ choices have consequences, and that makes every moment in the Mojave Desert matter. Do not skip Fallout: New Vegas; it contains the best action experience in the Fallout franchise. No matter how players tackle the game, it is one of the most satisfying experiences in 2010s’ futuristic titles.

3) Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)

A brand new IP turned into a tremendous success when Horizon Zero Dawn was added to 2010s’ list of futuristic titles. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, it was Guerilla Games’ first RPG. The game is set in a gorgeous open world where the primary foes are furiously powerful mechanical beasts.

Aloy makes a terrific main protagonist and may be one of the best female protagonists of the past decade. She is tough, independent, and can hold her own in battle. It has tons of combat, plenty of side content, and extra adventures, leading to an equally impressive sequel.

The protagonist goes through a touching coming-of-age story as she learns more about herself and her connection to the technology of the past. It is a beautiful story, and players should not miss out on the experience. When it comes to futuristic titles, it is easily one of the most enjoyable.

2) NieR: Automata (2017)

NieR: Automata was yet another banger from PlatinumGames, who brought one of the best futuristic titles of the 2010s to life. Yoko Taro’s push to create games that have players questioning their philosophical ideals continued in NieR: Automata.

It is an emotional story that combines a gorgeous soundtrack with addictive and catchy gameplay. It has multiple endings, giving a great deal of replayability.

NieR: Automata is one of the prettiest games to come out of the 2010s. The notion of our own existence and why we are here on Earth is one of the many things that players will be confronted with in this wonderful video game.

1) Disco Elysium (2019)

The 2010s rounded out with an exceptional addition to the library of great futuristic titles. It was inspired by some of the classic RPGs of the past, in particular, Planescape: Torment. A war-torn city is the setting for Disco Elysium, and it features no combat.

Players control a detective trying to solve a murder while also uncovering their own past. That’s right, they have amnesia. It is another game where players’ decisions will ultimately affect the story.

Having such a massive and complex game without combat is a fresh experience. Players can use skill checks and dialogue options to figure out the world around them.

The isometric RPG has a striking visual style, especially for futuristic titles of the day. It was brought back with expanded content and full voice acting in 2021 as Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. It is by far one of the best futuristic games of the 2010s, offering a truly unique way to explore the game.

Fantasy games and futuristic titles are both equally great genres of video games, and both have had some memorable releases throughout the last decade. The current decade is still young, but it will no doubt have just as many hits as the previous decade. With multiple fantasy games and futuristic titles lined up for the coming years, players will have a gala time with these genres once again.

