5 essential mods to use in a multiplayer playthrough of Skyrim Together

Over a decade after its release, Skyrim is as relevant on the gaming landscape as ever before. This is largely thanks to the active modding community, which, of late, have made new breakthroughs.

For the better part of this year and the last, this revolution was centered around the latest wave of animation mods. The current deal to steal the show, however, is much more promising and ambitious: implementing a multiplayer system in a single-player RPG.

Skyrim Together Reborn is the newly revamped project from Tilted Online, years into the making. Despite some bugs, the current version of the mod for the Anniversary Edition works wonders. For those who are excited to try it, here are a few essential and compatible mods to bolster the multiplayer experience.

Top 5 mods to pair up with Skyrim Together

1) Skyrim Together Plus

The friendly fire toggle can be accessed through this ring, automatically added to the inventory (Image via Nexusmods)

Skyrim Together Plus has been made a soft requirement for the multiplayer experience by the developers themselves. This mod improves over a lot of vanilla elements that do not translate to multiplayer very well. Firstly, it gives players an option to disable or enable friendly fire. It also makes allied players glow a customizable color so as to differentiate them in the midst of battle.

It also adds a bunch of spells that work around some vanilla incompatibilies that are innate to the multiplayer mod. For example, the healing and buff spells that it adds come in handy because vanilla spells like healing hands are currently bugged.

2) Mutliplayer Maps

Mutiplayer Maps adds seven PvP arenas to the game. These are not added to the main worldspace, but form their own separate instances that teleport the player to the individual map. The seven maps can be accessed from an interactable notice board directly by Riverwood.

It synergizes well with the aforementioned Together Plus mod, which enables individual friendly fire that is handily accessible through the Ring of Friendship.

3) Skyrim Settlement Builder

The ample space for creativity with this mod far exceeds the official expansion Hearthfire (Image via Nexusmods)

Even before the official make-your-own-home DLC, Hearthfire, the demand for crafting and building settlements in this game had been huge. While Bethesda has made great improvements on it with their newer Fallout games, these have not translated to Skyrim, even with its engine upgrade.

Settlement Builder pleasantly fills this gap with a functional and intuitive system that can place any object anywhere. This is drawn directly from the pool of Creation Kit objects — nearly 1500 in total. The mod is also specifically built to be compatible with multiplayer.

4) No Killmoves - No Killcams - No Killbites

Killmoves were not featured in previous Elder Scrolls games (image via Nexusmods)

Skyrim Together Reborn, even with its myriad improvements over its previous releases, has bugs aplenty. Most are not game-breaking as such, but mere inconveniences.

Some of the most reported bugs involve targets turning invulnerable and sinking through the ground. These tend to occur when the host triggers a killmove on this target, so the current solution is to simply eliminate killmoves. No Killmoves is a clean, lightweight, and to-the-point mod to do just that.

5) Alternate Start - Live Another Life SSE

The prologue of Skyrim leading up to Helgen is a cinematic sequence with a high script load. The plentiful accounts of ragdolling imperial carts alone is testament to it. Alternate start mods are therefore a godsend in a heavily modded version of the game.

It also happens to be conducive to a multiplayer playthrough by quickly creating a roleplay-friendly scenario with basic gears. Currently, it is also compatible with multiplayer as long as the mod is installed for all the client-side copies. Any player can confirm their selection by sleeping on the bed in the cell.

