5 best female characters in Free Fire before the OB28 update

Free Fire offers an extensive selection of characters, each of which can help users on the battlegrounds. These can be broadly classified into two categories based on their skills: Active, which must be activated, and Passive that is always activated.

Garena also regularly expands the list of available characters to keep things fresh and attractive for users. Since the addition of Maro, the battle royale title features nearly 40 characters.

Disclaimer: The choice of the character is subjective and depends on players' preferences. What may seem to be best for one may not be for another. This list reflects the writer's personal views.

Also read: Free Fire redeem codes: Full list of unique codes released for OB27 version

Best female characters in Free Fire

Here is a list of the best female characters in Free Fire:

#1 Xayne

Xayne character in Free Fire

Ability: Xtreme Encounter (Active)

Xayne is one of the most recent additions to the list of available characters. This ability provides users with an additional 80 HP temporarily. Besides this, the damage inflicted to gloo walls and shields is buffed.

At level one, it is 40%, and damage is increased by 100% at the highest level. The cooldown initially is 150 seconds which is reduced to 100 seconds at level 6.

Players can effectively use this character for aggressive gameplay because of the additional HP. Though it will decay over time, it certainly provides an edge in close fights. Combined with the extra damage to gloo walls and shields, make it a good choice.

#2 A124

A124 character in Free Fire

Ability: Thrill of Battle (Active)

A124 received a buff in the OB27 update, making it one of the best characters with active ability. The Thrill of Battle converts 20 EP to HP in four seconds with a cooldown of 10 seconds. This is further enhanced to 60 EP in four seconds.

Players can easily combine the ability with Miguel and pet Ottero, which can provide EP. Later, this can be easily converted to HP, which offers a constant healing source even when players run out of medkits or inhalers.

Also read: How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes on the official rewards redemption website for free Maro character fragments and more rewards

#3 Dasha

Dasha character in Free Fire

Ability: Partying On (Passive)

Dasha’s ‘Partying On’ has multiple impacts on the overall gameplay. At the first level, it reduces the damage taken from the fall and recovery time by 30% and 60%, respectively. At the same time, recoil build-up and maximum recoil are reduced by 6%. At character level 6, the reduction is further boosted to 50%, 80%, 10%, and 10%.

The reduced recoil enables users to spray more easily in gunfights, making it more likely to eliminate the foe.

Also read: TSG Legend's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

#4 Moco

Moco character in Free Fire

Ability: Hacker’s Eye (Passive)

Moco is one of the most prominent character choices in many character combinations due to its excellent ability. Whenever enemies are shot, they will be tagged for a specific duration. This is also shared with the teammates. The tag duration is two seconds at the first level and is extended to five seconds at level 6.

Knowing the location of the tagged enemy for a few seconds can be pretty vital in the fights as it could be used in a preferred way, i.e., rushing on the foes or even avoiding them.

Also read: NayanAsin's (Assassins Army) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

#5 Clu

Clu character in Free Fire

Ability: Tracing Steps (Active)

Clu is the fifth character on the list. Its active ability can provide users with the location of the enemies with a specific range when they are not in a squat or prone position. This range is 30m initially but then later increased to 50m.

This information is shared for seven seconds at the highest level. When the character crosses level 4, the enemy locations are also shared with teammates.

Having the details of the opponent’s location provides an upper hand as a strategy can be further formulated based on this information.

Also read: Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021