5 best FIFA 23 players in Team of the Week 19 (TOTW 19)

EA Sports recently released a star-studded TOTW 19 lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of football. After an exhilarating weekend of fixtures, the Team of the Week roster consists of the best performers who led their teams to victory in crucial games.

Team of the Week has been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since its inception, providing fans with weekly content while also rewarding footballers for their contributions in real life. TOTW 19 includes some of the most overpowered in-form items released so far in FIFA 23, and fans will be eager to learn more about the best possible versions.

These are the best in-form players in TOTW 19 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Mohammed Salah

The fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool is regarded as one of the most prestigious clashes in the world of English football. It is an extremely competitive fixture that often determines the fate of the Premier League table, but their latest match was anything but close. Liverpool absolutely dominated the Red Devils in a 7-0 victory, with Salah scoring two and assisting two more.

The Egyptian superstar has earned a 93-rated in-form in TOTW 19. This is his third inclusion in the TOTW roster during FIFA 23, which is a testament to how incredible he has been for Liverpool this season. Despite possessing a three-star weak foot, he is an extremely viable winger who is capable of playing in several offensive positions on the virtual pitch.

2) Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid is known for their defensive approach to the beautiful game. Diego Simeone's side is extremely efficient when it comes to closing out games with narrow margins, but their recent match with Sevilla defied norms. Los Roji Blancos emerged 6-1 victors in this much-anticipated fixture, with Antoine Griezmann scoring one goal and assisting another.

The French superstar is regarded as one of the best playmaking maestros in European football and has been a star performer for Atletico over the past few seasons. While his new in-form item is not as impressive as his Path to Glory card, he is still an incredible attacker in-game.

3) Niklas Sule

Borussia Dortmund is currently involved in the most fierce and competitive title race in Europe. The top five clubs in the Bundesliga are all in the running for the ultimate prize, with Dortmund being second in the table behind Bayern Munich. Their success can largely be attributed to their defensive lineup, with Niklas Sule being amongst their most consistent performers.

This is Sule's second special card of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and while it is lower-rated than his Road to the Knockouts version, it is still a viable defender for Bundesliga squads. He has the pace, defensive skills and domineering physical presence needed to be an incredible defensive enforcer, making him a fan favorite with the FUT community.

4) Yannick Gerhardt

German midfielders have a reputation for being the most technically gifted footballers in the world. Their midfield enabled them to win the World Cup in 2014, and they have retained their proficiency ever since. Yannick Gerhardt is one such underrated beast who consistently puts in a solid performance for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, earning his first special card of the season.

Gerhardt's base card is only 76-rated, but with the new Team of the Week upgrade system of FIFA 23, his featured TOTW item has been boosted up to an OVR rating of 86. He possesses well-rounded stats and is an extremely versatile box-to-box midfielder in the current meta of the game.

5) Jose Sa

Wolves are known for featuring a host of Portuguese players on their roster, including their goalkeeper Jose Sa. He is an extremely effective shot-stopper, putting in a plethora of match-winning performances for the Premier League side since his transfer from Olympiacos in the Greek League.

Jose Sa was popular with FUT fans at the start of the FIFA 23 game cycle due to his cheap and overpowered base gold card. This is his first special card of the game cycle, and with a +4 boost to his overall rating, he will undoubtedly be viable in-game.

