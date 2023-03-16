5 best FIFA 23 players in Team of the Week 20 (TOTW 20)

The release of the TOTW 20 roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team introduced a host of exciting and overpowered cards for gamers to add to their squads. While in-form items are often deemed undesirable in the ever-evolving meta due to the influx of new promo versions, the new upgrade system has dramatically increased their viability.

Team of the Week has been an important part of Ultimate Team since the early days of the franchise, and the new upgrade system has helped revitalize it. Gamers are now being treated to multiple highly-rated special versions every week, and the TOTW 20 is no exception.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 overpowered cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW 20: Eder Militao, Luis Openda, and more

1) Eder Militao

Eder Militao has been overpowered in the world of FUT since his Porto days in FIFA 19. The Brazilian is a vital part of the current Real Madrid backline and won them their league game against Espanyol with a brilliant goal, earning a spot on the TOTW 20 roster. This is his first in-form item in FIFA 23.

While the card is not as impressive as his Team of the Year and World Cup Phenoms variants, the 87-rated center-back is still the best card available in this lineup.

2) Jonathan David

Often referred to as the Canadian R9 by FUT fans, Jonathan David is amongst the most underrated marksman in European football. His style of play allows him to dribble past defenders at a rapid pace, while also possessing ridiculous strength and tenacity. His technical abilities and eye for the goal justifies the comparisons with the Brazilian legend, both in real life and on the virtual pitch.

This is David's fourth in-form item of FIFA 23. He was also included in the World Cup Phenoms promo as an objective card, and his latest 88-rated variant now possesses the stats to be considered an elite-tier attacker.

3) Luis Openda

When it comes to the meta of any FIFA installment, pace is always the most crucial stat. Gamers have always preferred to have rapid players in every position on the pitch due to their dynamic nature, and Luis Openda has now joined an elite club of pace demons in FIFA 23. The 87-rated item is now only the sixth card to boast 99 pace in-game.

Despite only having three-star skills and a three-star weak foot, Openda's pace, dribbling, and shooting abilities are enough to earn him a spot in this list. He is much more expensive than Jonathan David in the FIFA 23 transfer market despite being lower rated, which is a testament to how overpowered he is.

4) Domenico Berardi

Domenico Berardi has already obtained a wide variety of special variants in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Italian winger has a version of FUT Centurions, an Out of Position card, as well as two in-form items. All these special variants are also extremely viable in-game due to his incredible stats.

Despite not being exceptionally quick, Berardi has the dribbling, shooting, and passing abilities to be an effective playmaking option for Serie A squads. The Sassuolo superstar only continues to improve his FUT resume with every passing week, and could possibly be even better with future special cards.

5) Raphael Guerreiro

Borussia Dortmund have been in spectacular form this season and are currently in contention to win the Bundesliga title. The Black and Yellow brigade owe their success to several key components in their lineup, with Raphael Guerreiro being one of their standout performers.

The Portuguese defender is usually considered too slow to be an effective wing-back in FIFA 23, but his inclusion in TOTW 20 has transformed him into a central-midfielder.

His new position is perfect for the attributes he possesses, especially with his high dribbling and passing stats. He also has four-star skills, making it easier for him to maneuver past defenders and create chances for the forwards.

Poll : 0 votes