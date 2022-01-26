Within the horror game genre, there are many distinct sub-genres, one of which is the found footage horror game genre. These are games in which players operate a camera as part of the gameplay, such as to solve puzzles or defeat ghosts.

The events in the found footage game are usually viewed through the eyes of one or more of the people involved, with their real-time, off-camera comments often accompanying them.

The cinematography of found footage games may be done on set by the actors themselves for increased authenticity, with shaky camera work and genuine acting.

Here are the 5 best Found Footage horror games

1) The Survey

In The Survey, players take on the role of Marcus Walker, who wakes up in an apparently deserted house. As players unlock the phone and begin playing the found footage horror game, a succession of prior events resurface to haunt them.

This brief horror experience incorporates riddles, as well as a mysterious plot, told through audio cassettes and the protagonist's diary entries.

The spooky atmosphere generated within the home is one of The Survey's strengths. Sound is scarce throughout, and darkness pervades every room. The existing illumination gives the gamer a false sense of security.

The game achieves a good mix between the comfort of light and the safety of hiding in the darkness from what comes next.

2) Harmful: The Second Tape

The concept of this game is about a VHS tape found in the woods. Harmful: The Second Tape is the sequel to Harmful. The FBI recovers a couple of VHS tapes found in the woods, which are corrupted and unplayable.

In the trailer for this film, there are a few still pictures, including one of a spectator standing in an open doorway while a garbled voice informs the cops that she murdered three people.

Something about the trailer is unnerving right away, almost viscerally. It's hard to say what it is, maybe it's the distorted voices, maybe it's the feeling that there's something horrible being hidden behind the grainy old tapes, but it's good.

3) Coffin Mall

Coffin Mall is an atmospheric vintage survival horror game in which players will go through the motions of their first night at work: enter, speak with the supervisor, and patrol the corridors. Something will go wrong later, and players will discover one thing: they can flee and hide, but the fire will affect their skin and bones.

In this found footage game, a player explores an abandoned mall and films what they find, only to be discovered and assaulted by a living car. Coffin Mall is unique. It's a somewhat brief encounter, lasting around 45 minutes. It makes good use of the time available. If it were a movie, it would be one of those pleasant 90-minute films that move at a moderate pace.

4) The Final Take

The Final Take is a first-person horror game. Players will take on the role of a young woman who is attempting to put together the stories of three different persons. Each individual has their own unique tale and setting, yet they are all linked by something.

The stories are narrated through recovered film, and the player is given the opportunity to put himself in the shoes of each character and experience their awful destiny. The found footage game's graphics attempt to emulate the color scheme and imagery of a 1980s VHS tape.

5) Respite 2.0

Found footage video games are strange, and their take will be unique. Respite 2.0, for example, is a more discovered game than found footage. The concept is that players discover a relaxation tool that will play soothing music and display pacifying graphics to help them relax.

The tool, as players might anticipate, has a serious flaw.

This game's trailer alone is enough to indicate that something is wrong. While the game begins with wonderful synth wave music and graphics, it soon becomes corrupted. It displays frightening angelic faces, warns players about problems and infections.

Now the question is whether players can figure out what's causing the program to malfunction, without dying in the process.

