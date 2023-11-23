5 best FPS games to buy from Steam Autumn Sale 2023

FPS games are considered one of the finest gaming genres and encompass a diverse array of action-packed experiences. Enthusiasts are drawn to their exhilarating campaigns and the option for multiplayer gameplay. While numerous platforms have FPS games on sale, Steam stands out as the optimal choice for those seeking high-octane gaming experiences at budget-friendly prices.

Presently, Steam is hosting an Autumn Sale that features discounted rates on numerous games. This sale is scheduled to conclude on November 28, 2023. This article highlights five top-notch FPS titles that are a must-buy during this sale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Cyberpunk 2077 and other FPS games you should buy this Autumn Sale

1) Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty Bundle - $55.18

Cyberpunk 2077 stands out as one of CD Projekt Red's best-selling games, alongside the recent addition Phantom Liberty, which has garnered significant attention.

If you're considering acquiring this title as well as its expansion packs, a recommended approach is to purchase the relatively reasonably priced ($55.18) bundle from the ongoing Steam sale.

This bundle proves to be a worthwhile investment, especially considering the inclusion of the new DLC, which offers players a comprehensive first-person shooter-like gaming experience.

For enthusiasts of FPS games, Cyberpunk 2077 delivers a diverse array of weapons for intense action, a wide selection of vehicles, as well as the option of cars equipped with a machine gun, missile launcher, or both. To sum it up, this highly acclaimed title from CF Projekt Red promises to keep you engaged with its captivating concepts, visuals, and narratives.

Buy it here.

2) Metro Saga Bundle - $9.07

If you're seeking an exhilarating campaign filled with intense gameplay, the Metro games are an ideal choice. The Metro Saga Bundle is currently priced at $9.07 on Steam.

Embark on a journey that leads you from the forgotten catacombs beneath the subway to the barren wastelands above, where the fate of mankind hangs in the balance, and everything will be determined by your actions. These titles feature thrilling battles against terrifying creatures, culminating in a gripping first-person shooting experience,

Buy it here.

3) Resident Evil Village - $15.99

Resident Evil Village, another compelling FPS game, stands as an essential addition to your gaming collection. Priced at $15.99, the game offers undeniable value. Serving as a sequel to the acclaimed Resident Evil 7, it continues the haunting saga of Ethan Winters. This first-person horror experience throws you into intense confrontations with werewolf-like creatures, witches, and formidable bosses.

The narrative is gripping, complemented by action-packed elements that deliver a thoroughly satisfying experience. Notably, fan-favorite character Chris Redfield plays a significant role in this installment.

As you progress, a Merchant becomes a crucial ally, providing a diverse array of weapons, tuning options, and recipes for health and other upgrades. Resident Evil Village, in short, is a must-play survival horror game, weaving together a captivating story and thrilling gameplay.

Buy it here.

4) Payday 3 - $31.99

Payday 3 stands out as another adrenaline-fueled FPS game, available for purchase at $31.99 during the Steam Autumn Sale. Released in September 2023, the game garnered positive feedback from the gaming community. Players commended its inventive heist gameplay tactics, laser-based puzzles, dynamic weapon actions, and the strategic multiplayer gaming concept.

Diverging from its predecessors, Payday 3 introduces substantial changes to its gameplay elements. The AI responses have been heightened, making securities and other non-playable characters more vigilant and attentive to your actions, necessitating a strategic approach.

The game also allows you to hack various devices such as cameras, security systems, computers, and other systems to divert the attention of NPCs as you progress through missions. In short, Payday 3 is a must-have FPS game for your library if you appreciate the fusion of action and strategy.

Buy it here.

5) Battlefield 2042 - $9.59

Battlefield 2042 is currently priced at $9.59, and it's an FPS game that you should certainly consider trying out. It provides a range of features, with one particularly exciting addition being the ability to change weapon attachments on the fly.

Through the Plus system, you can seamlessly switch unlocked barrel, underbarrel, scope, and ammunition attachments for both your primary and secondary weapons. This feature empowers you to adapt to various threats as they unfold in the field. This FPS game boasts a diverse selection of weapons and a thrilling campaign that you can also enjoy with your friends.

Buy it here.